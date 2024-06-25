Stillwater: Flooding St. Croix River forces city to postpone July 4 fireworks show

The rising St. Croix River is dousing Stillwater’s plans for its Fourth of July fireworks.

City officials decided Tuesday evening to postpone the popular fireworks show because of the water in and around Lowell Park, said Mayor Ted Kozlowski.

“It was a really tough call to make,” Kozlowski said. “The reality is the river is going to crest on July 1 or July 2, and downtown Stillwater is still going to be a bit of a mess. We just can’t have 20,000 to 40,000 people show up.”

The St. Croix River was at 685.7 feet in Stillwater on Tuesday evening; minor flood stage is 687 feet. The river is set to crest in Stillwater at 7 p.m. Saturday at 688 feet, which is just under moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

All of the parks along the St. Croix River in Stillwater are underwater, so “people would have to sit in parking lots to watch the fireworks,” Kozlowski said. “That would mean there is no place for people to actually park, and then you’re surrounded by sandbags and jersey barriers.”

In addition, the Stillwater Lift Bridge, which Kozlowski said is one of the best places to watch the city’s fireworks show, is closed because of the flooding.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews have blocked access to both ends of the bridge, prohibiting pedestrian and bicycle traffic from crossing. Parking also is restricted in the area near the bridge.

Ballast has been placed on the bridge’s two stationary ends to prevent possible structural movement caused by floodwater. The bridge’s lift span is fully raised, allowing marine traffic to continue to pass.

After the flood threat subsides, the bridge will reopen, and the summer lift schedule will resume, MnDOT officials said.

The city plans to host a fireworks show sometime later this summer, after the floodwaters recede, Kozlowski said.

“We certainly could launch fireworks on (July 4), but I just don’t think it would be a good experience for anybody,” he said. “Even if it doesn’t rain anymore, it’s just not going to be a great experience down there.

“We always do those cool (Civil War) cannons, we do the bands, and we couldn’t do any of that with the high water,” he said. All we would be able to do is launch off fireworks, and we think it’s better to wait. I want our residents to have a better experience than that.”

Related Articles