Stillwater electric utility recognized by awards for safety and reliable power

Apr. 11—According to the press release sent out by the City of Stillwater, the Stillwater Electric Utility recently earned the "Diamond Status," the highest possible award ranking from the American Public Power Association.

The designation falls under the Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices for 2023. The utility service also received the Reliable Public Power Provider "Diamond Member" designation for providing reliable and safe electric service.

According to the press release, more than 160 utilities entered the annual safety awards for 2023.

Categories were based on worker-hours and most incident-free records, safety programs and culture. Service providers were also looked at for the number of work-related, reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2023, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

"Stillwater Electric Utility is proud of its safety record," said Loren Smith, electric utility director. "This Diamond Status Award is a testament to the hard work that goes into ensuring that our team members go home safe to their families every day."

The Safety Awards have been released annually for more than 65 years.

The Reliable Public Power Provider designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in the areas of reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.

Stillwater Electric is one of two municipal utilities to hold the Diamond member ranking in Oklahoma.

"We couldn't be prouder to be honored with the Diamond member designation," said Smith. "This is the culmination of a lot of work from a lot of people who really care about powering our community. But this designation is not a final destination. We are committed to continuing to look for ways to improve our operations and service to our customers."