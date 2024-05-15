Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark end of Historic Courthouse’s $4.5M makeover

The grand reopening celebration of the Historic Courthouse in Stillwater, which recently underwent extensive renovations, will be June 8.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will include speakers and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., staff from Washington County Parks will provide educational programming and activities.

The courthouse was closed for almost a year as it underwent a massive $4.5 million exterior restoration that included replacing the roof; repairing the cupola and dome; repairing and replacing deteriorated bricks and mortar; waterproofing the foundation; and installing new downspouts, among other work.

It was the second major shutdown for the courthouse in recent years. It abruptly closed in June 2022 for several months when crews discovered a fracture in one of the heavy timber trusses holding up the roof of the 1870 building.

Regular hours of operation for the Historic Courthouse, located at 101 W. Pine St., are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

For more information about the Historic Courthouse, including tour and rental information, go to www.co.washington.mn.us/2204/Historic-Courthouse, call 651-275-7075 or email parks@co.washington.mn.us.

