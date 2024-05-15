Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark end of Historic Courthouse’s $4.5M makeover
The grand reopening celebration of the Historic Courthouse in Stillwater, which recently underwent extensive renovations, will be June 8.
The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will include speakers and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., staff from Washington County Parks will provide educational programming and activities.
The courthouse was closed for almost a year as it underwent a massive $4.5 million exterior restoration that included replacing the roof; repairing the cupola and dome; repairing and replacing deteriorated bricks and mortar; waterproofing the foundation; and installing new downspouts, among other work.
It was the second major shutdown for the courthouse in recent years. It abruptly closed in June 2022 for several months when crews discovered a fracture in one of the heavy timber trusses holding up the roof of the 1870 building.
Regular hours of operation for the Historic Courthouse, located at 101 W. Pine St., are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
For more information about the Historic Courthouse, including tour and rental information, go to www.co.washington.mn.us/2204/Historic-Courthouse, call 651-275-7075 or email parks@co.washington.mn.us.
Related Articles
Local News | Newport man pleads guilty to fatally shooting cousin at transit center
Local News | Anderson, Lunneborg, Donaldson: State law needs a tweak this year so Lakeview Hospital project can proceed
Local News | Minnesota’s first Vietnamese-American state court judge to be sworn in Monday
Local News | Stillwater prison tattoo parlor aims to create career opportunities – while reducing infections
Local News | Baytown Township board to decide whether to bring incorporation matter to vote