Still undecided or need more info before Tuesday's election?

Jun. 3—MITCHELL — In an unscientific, unofficial online survey conducted by the Mitchell Republic, a Lake Mitchell ballot measure that will be on Tuesday's citywide election was supported by the majority of respondents.

The survey, which was on the Mitchell Republic's website for two weeks, was taken by 289 people. Of those, 160 voted to support the ballot measure to fund a loan to dredge Lake Mitchell. Eighteen people were undecided and 112 voted against the measure. It needs a simple majority in Tuesday's election to pass.

The Mitchell Republic also conducted an online survey for the three-way mayoral race that was taken by 345 people. Jordan Hanson (36.5 percent) had the highest support with 126 votes, Terry Sabers (31.88 percent) was second with 110 votes, incumbent Bob Everson (22 percent) was third with 76 votes, while 33 people, or 9.6 percent, listed themselves as undecided. The survey was open to anyone on the Mitchell Republic's website from May 20 to June 2.

Polls will be open for Tuesday's election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who lives in Mitchell city limits votes at the Davison County Fairgrounds, located at 3200 W. Havens Ave.

In addition to the mayoral and Lake Mitchell ballot measure races, three Mitchell City Council seats are up for grabs. Residents who reside in those specific wards will be voting on their representative for City Council.

Below are the profiles written by the Mitchell Republic on the candidates and other election-related stories.

Additionally, there are a number of regional primaries and other elections for city and schools around southeastern South Dakota.