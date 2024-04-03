Will there still be a tornado siren test today, despite Tuesday storms? What to know

Tornado siren tests will go on as planned in various Greater Cincinnati counties Wednesday after the region saw severe weather yesterday.

Flash floods caused road closures in some Cincinnati neighborhoods and thousands were left without power. In other parts of Ohio, significant storm damage was reported, including possible tornado touchdowns.

Each month, local emergency management agencies test a county-wide warning siren system, which would be used to alert people when they need to seek shelter. Here's what to know about the monthly test.

When is the tornado test siren?

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency tests its Outdoor Warning Siren System at noon on the first Wednesday of every month. The test sounds like a single siren tone and lasts about one minute.

The test may be rescheduled to the second Wednesday of the month if there is inclement weather. This could happen if extremely cold temperatures, freezing rain or ice are present, all of which could damage the siren system. Also, if severe weather is already present, or could potentially occur, the test will be rescheduled, so as not to confuse residents.

Siren systems are also tested at noon on the first Wednesday of the month in Butler, Clermont and Warren counties. All four counties confirmed that siren tests will still be performed Wednesday.

The Outdoor Warning Siren test is today @12PM (noon). Reminder: the sirens are for *outdoor warning* & aren't guaranteed to be heard indoors, especially during a windy/rainy thunderstorm. To be sure you hear about tornado warnings, sign up for alerts at https://t.co/GH8Ao0fZe3. pic.twitter.com/JoFtN2ptCB — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) April 3, 2024

Monthly siren tests in Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties in Kentucky have all been canceled due to yesterday's storms.

Ronald Becker, the part-time deputy director of Kenton County Homeland Security & Emergency Management told The Enquirer the next test will be performed Wednesday, May 1.

📢Attention residents, Kenton County's monthly tornado siren testing for April is cancelled following yesterday's inclement weather.



The next test will occur Wednesday, May 1. pic.twitter.com/2WI04oZrLu — Kenton County (@kentoncounty) April 3, 2024

The next tests will also be performed May 1 in Boone and Campbell counties, according to the local agencies' social media posts.

When would the tornado siren go off?

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency will activate the Outdoor Warning Siren System if:

The National Weather Service issues a tornado warning (not watch) in the county. A tornado is reported by a local public safety officer to the weather service or the emergency management agency. A dangerous situation occurs that requires people to seek immediate shelter indoors.

What happens during a tornado warning?

Sirens will sound for a three-minute duration in 10-minute intervals ‒ three minutes on, seven minutes off – for as long as the warning is in effect. There is no "all-clear" siren to signal when the warning is over.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why are tornado sirens going off Wednesday in Cincinnati? What to know