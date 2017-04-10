Is There Still Reason to Fear a Nuclear Winter?

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

As nuclear tensions make news, RetroReports looks back at when Carl Sagan and other Cold War scientists feared that a nuclear war could plunge the world into a deadly ice age. Three decades later, does this theory still resonate?

NBC News Specials More

NBC News Specials

NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.