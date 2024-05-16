‘Still a need for public servants’: Emmet County candidates running for public office in August

The Emmet County building is located at 200 Division St. in Petoskey.

EMMET COUNTY — Emmet County Clerk Suzanne Kanine recently provided a list of candidates who will be seeking office in the Aug. 6 primary election.

The full list is available to view at emmetcounty.org.

The list includes candidates for the state legislature, countywide offices, county commissioner seats, township offices, precinct delegates and ballot proposals. Any additional local and state proposals will be posted after they are qualified for the ballot.

“There is still a need for public servants in some of Emmet County’s local communities,” Kanine said in a press release. “Center Township is seeking candidates for all board positions, while Carp Lake is seeking a candidate for clerk. Please consider serving your community in one of these valuable roles.”

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

For Emmet County positions, there are contested races for Emmet County Commissioner 1st District, Emmet County Commissioner 2nd District and Emmet County Sheriff on the August ballot.

There are various proposals listed for Emmet County, Bear Creek Township, Carp Lake Township, Little Traverse Township, Resort Township, Springvale Township, West Traverse Township and Mackinaw City Public Schools.

The deadline for partisan candidates to file for state, county and township offices for the August primary was April 23. Precinct delegate candidates needed to file by May 7. Ballot wording for local proposals must be filed by May 14. The deadline for statewide ballot questions is June 7.

Candidates without party affiliation have until July 18 to file for the Nov. 5 general election.

Absentee ballots for the August primary will be available in late June. Early voting is set to begin on July 27.

For more information about Michigan elections, visit michigan.gov/sos/elections.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: ‘Still a need for public servants’: Emmet County candidates running for public office in August