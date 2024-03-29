Still not sure where to see the solar eclipse in Lubbock? Here's a list of parks, watch parties

Soon Texans will get to see something that rarely happens. The total solar eclipse is set to be seen on April 8, according to NASA. The path of the eclipse will be along a southwest-to-northeast line through North America. Scientists say it will be the last total solar eclipse visible to the world until 2044.

Here’s where you can see it.

Texas public parks where you can see the solar eclipse

The moon will start to cover the sun around noon on April 8. Totality will begin at 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio and trace a line northeast across Texas.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon shifts between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun's face.

Totality will last from a few seconds to about 4.5 minutes, depending on the direction you're on in its path. Only those in the path of totality will get the full eclipse experience.

Here’s a list of parks where you can watch the eclipse:

Make a reservation (if there are any) ahead of the solar eclipse

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, it's important you make a reservation before you arrive at any of the state parks.

Here's what you should expect if you decide to arrive:

Come early and stay late : Expect traffic delays across the state. We anticipate visitors from across the state and nation for the eclipse.

Pack more than a snack : Be sure you have extra food, water and fuel in case of delays.

Park in designated areas only : Stay off roadways for your safety. Don't park off the pavement unless directed by park staff.

You may not be able to connect: In some areas of totality, cell phone networks and the internet might be jammed.

2024 solar eclipse watch parties in Texas

Here are some watch party locations:

Hilton Austin (500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX) — Hilton Austin will have eclipse-themed cocktails and mocktails, as well as free eclipse viewing glasses on April 8. This event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., and admission is free.

Levy Event Plaza (501 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX) — Irving is offering a Total Eclipse in the Park Party. The event will feature food trucks, music and free eclipse glasses. The event is from noon to 3 p.m.

Space Center Houston (1601 E NASA Parkway, Houston, TX) — The Space Center of Houston is having a three-day event April 6-8. The event includes eclipse glasses giveaway, eclipse and space expert lightning talks in Independence Plaza with emcee Gary Jordan of NASA’s “Houston We Have a Podcast,” and more. Tickets for that event can be purchased here.

Dam 2024 Eclipse (507 Hi-Line Dr., Buchanan Dam, TX) — The event will feature presentations by scientists, eclipse glasses, and music. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

The Alamo Eclipse Watch (300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio, TX) — Watch the total solar eclipse from the iconic Alamo at this free event with complimentary solar eclipse glasses. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.

How to see the solar eclipse safely in Texas

Make sure you protect your eyeballs. Wear appropriate eyewear.

Here are some safety tips provided by NASA:

View the sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

Although not recommended to watch the eclipse without specialized eye protection, it's possible to view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face – during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. (You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.)

As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the sun.

Where can I get free solar eclipse glasses?

Retail company Warby Parker is giving away free, ISO-certified solar glasses in preparation of the event. They will be available April 1-8 or while supplies last. Click here to find a Warby Parker near you.

Toward the end of March, Texas A&M University Libraries will offer free solar eclipse glasses while supplies last. Click here to see the complete schedule.

Where to find solar eclipse glasses in stores

While the American Astronomical Society lists large retailers selling eclipse-viewing equipment, it also warns against online purchases. Products sold on companies' sites might use different suppliers from those sold in stores.

