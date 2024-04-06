Still not sure where to see the solar eclipse in Oklahoma? Here's a list of parks, watch parties

Millions of people will witness the April 8 solar eclipse that will cross a wide swath of the United States in just a few days.

Parts of southeastern Oklahoma, including Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers, will experience totality, and other parts of the state will see a partial eclipse.

Here are state parks and watch parties where you can see the celestial show in Oklahoma.

What time is the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma?

The eclipse will enter Oklahoma as it crosses the Red River about 12:27 p.m. on Monday, April 8, and exit the state about 3:07 p.m., according to National Eclipse.

But the total eclipse, the direct casting of the moon's shadow, will only last from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. in the state, Great American Eclipse estimates.

The center path of the eclipse, where totality lasts the longest, travels through Oklahoma for a mere 31 miles in the southeastern part of the state, the shortest distance of any state through which the centerline travels.

Oklahoma state parks where you can see the solar eclipse

Oklahoma state parks in the path of totality include:

Lake Wister

Talimena

Clayton Lake

Beavers Bend

Raymond Gary

2024 solar eclipse watch parties, activities in Oklahoma

Science Museum Oklahoma will host eclipse day activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including telescopes set up outside for safe viewing, creating indirect eclipse viewers, plus a storytime and crafts inside the museum.

Fort Towson's 1840s Eclipse Watch Party at the Fort Towson Historic Site, will allow visitors to explore the historic location, watch demonstrations by reenactors and witness the total solar eclipse in the afternoon.

Cherokee Landing State Park in Park Hill will host an eclipse viewing party with refreshments, eclipse glasses and family-friendly activities.

Tenkiller State Park in Vian will be where visitors can make their own shadow viewer and pick up a commemorative eclipse T-shirt and viewing glasses from the park gift shop, as well as watch the solar eclipse take place in the sky over the lake.

Fenley Farm s in Valliant will offer weekend camping and day passes to view the eclipse. The six-day event will include bonfires, music, singing, storytelling and a cookout.

Bigfoot Spring Music Festival in Honobia will include live music, food and craft vendors, camping and Bigfoot-themed events.

How to see the solar eclipse safely in Oklahoma

Make sure you protect your eyeballs. Wear appropriate eyewear.

Here are some safety tips provided by NASA:

View the sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

Although not recommended to watch the eclipse without specialized eye protection, it's possible to view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face — during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. (You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.)

As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the sun.

Where to find solar eclipse glasses

The Metropolitan Library System in Oklahoma City started handing out glasses earlier at each library location while supplies lasted, limiting distribution to one pair per household.

The American Astronomical Society maintains a curated list of approved vendors. In preparation for the upcoming eclipse primarily concentrated in North America, the organization has updated its list to give priority to North American manufacturers.

Here are a few options the society recommends:

Where is the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality in Oklahoma?

When the path of totality crosses southeast Oklahoma on Monday it will completely cover McCurtain County and partially cover Choctaw, Bryan, Atoka, Pushmataha, Latimer and Le Flore counties, officials say.

A recent study by John Irwin, a master in eclipse computations, said the totality path will be slightly more narrow in Oklahoma. The town with the longest total eclipse viewing time will be Shults, Oklahoma, about three miles east of Idabel. That area is expected to have four minutes and 19 seconds of viewing time, according to eclipse2024.org. The eclipse will reach the Sooner State starting about 1:44 p.m. and end by 1:51 p.m.

The upcoming solar eclipse path of totality will only cross a section of Oklahoma on Monday, April 8, but other parts of the state will still see a significant partial eclipse.

Contributing: Marley Malenfant

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where in Oklahoma can you see the 2024 solar eclipse? Here's a list