Still not sure what to do for Easter? Why not play pickleball with the Easter Bunny

If you still haven't sorted out plans for Easter weekend, the folks at Chicken N Pickle, 8400 N Oklahoma Ave., want you to bring the whole family out on Saturday.

Brunch and free Easter egg hunts, divided up by age groups, are on the menu at the “eatertainment” complex. The second annual Easter Celebration is open to the public and made possible by Vital Farms, Chicken N Pickle’s egg provider.

Chicken N Pickle opens at 11 a.m., kicking off with brunch dishes featuring plenty of Vital Farms’ eggs.

Menu options included in the brunch & mimosa bar available for purchase are Deviled Eggs Two Ways, Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs, and Spinach & Red Pepper Frittatas and more. Chicken N Pickle will also offer this menu on Easter Sunday.

Egg hunts for kids in three different groups – 1 to 4 years, 5 to 7 years, and 8 to 10 years – begin at 11 a.m. with the youngest kids.

Children will search for thousands of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout Chicken N Pickle’s main level and game yard area. Kids who find a special “golden egg” may exchange it for a fun toy. Children without baskets will be provided a bag to hold eggs.

Chicken N Pickle will also have open pickleball play with the Easter Bunny from noon-2 p.m. on a designated court, plus kids’ activities and crafts in the game yard like a Velcro ball toss, face painting, an egg-and-spoon race, and bubbles. Kids may also receive prizes like stickers and stuffed animals.

