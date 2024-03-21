Still no charges in killing of Madeline Soto, Kissimmee police chief says

Authorities are still not ready to charge Stephan Sterns, prime suspect in the killing of Kissimmee teen Madeline Soto, with her murder, but indicated Thursday that the 13-year-old was likely the only victim of his ongoing sexual abuse.

That acknowledgment came from Kissimmee police Chief Betty Holland, who Thursday offered otherwise few details to reporters seeking updates on the investigation into who killed Madeline.

“Madeline’s story has touched the hearts of many,” Holland said. “Rest assured our department is diligently working on the investigation, and while we appreciate the public’s interest, we must prioritize the integrity of the investigation.”

Sterns, 37, currently faces 60 charges related to sexually battering Soto at least since she was 9 and having photos and videos of the abuse on his cellphone.

While it’s not clear what Madeline’s mother, Jennifer Soto, knew before her daughter was killed, Holland said she and the girl’s other relatives are cooperating with the investigation. Sterns, however, has kept silent to detectives.

“It appears this all was isolated to the home,” she said when asked if Sterns had other victims. Redacted court filings hinted at Madeline being the only victim in the case against Sterns, but Holland’s comments Thursday appeared to confirm this.

As for whether there are any suspects in her death, including Soto, Holland said, “Everyone that was close to Madeline is considered a suspect until we have proven otherwise.”

Thursday’s press conference comes nearly a month after Madeline was reported missing on Feb. 26, after Soto told authorities she never made it to Hunter’s Creek Middle School, where she was a student. Soto said she last saw Madeline getting ready for school, with Sterns telling investigators he dropped her off in front of a church less than a mile from campus, according to an incident report.

It wasn’t until days later, after Sterns was arrested for having child sex abuse material on his phone, that his story began to unravel. On March 1, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, whose agency initially led the charge to find the girl, told reporters Madeline was likely already when dead when Sterns was said to have taken her to school.

Video evidence is said to show Sterns tossing Madeline’s belongings into a dumpster around 7:19 a.m. the day she was reported missing. Mina said he returned to the dumpster an hour later, with Madeline appearing to be visible in his car. The video has not been made public.

Madeline’s body was found by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office search teams hours after Mina’s announcement, hidden near a wooded area in St. Cloud.

Sterns faces 60 charges related to the allegations that he abused Madeline, stretching as far back as June 2019. Publicly available court filings have not completely outlined the accusations against him, but investigators in a partially redacted arrest affidavit said they recognized the Kissimmee apartment Sterns shared with Soto and the child in photographs and videos found on his phone.

If convicted, Sterns could face the death penalty.