It's still the most unusual soft drink ever in the whole wide world. And now it's No. 2

Guys remember important events. Your first car. Your first date. The first time you got a sunburn on the top of your head.

So all of us will remember where we were when we heard Dr Pepper had surpassed Pepsi as the No. 2 soft drink in the world. Me, I was reading a newspaper story saying Dr Pepper had surpassed Pepsi as the No. 2 soft drink in the world.

I admit to being surprised. Dr Pepper’s more popular than Pepsi? I like Dr Pepper. Some of my favorite editors drink Dr Pepper (despite the ungrammatical absence of a period after Dr). It’s quirky. It’s different. It’s the Subaru of soft drinks. But I never thought of it as mainstream.

If you see someone drinking Dr Pepper you don’t judge. Not quite. You just make a silent mental note of it and file it away, the way you put a rubber band in the junk drawer. Probably never need it, but then again you just might. As the guys with white suits and butterfly nets are hauling your neighbor away in a wire bus, you can say, “You know, I did notice he drank Dr Pepper.”

Dr Pepper drinkers were like the guy who was friendly and nice and normal in every way — except he had two dozen rabbit hutches behind the garage. Nothing wrong with that, it just made you wonder.

Except you never really see anyone drinking Dr Pepper, do you? Coke and Pepsi, sure. So often it doesn’t even register. If you see someone with a Dr Pepper, it’s different enough that you notice, and maybe even feel a faint admiration for someone willing to step outside the Coke-Pepsi box. (As opposed to the flat-out crazies who drank Mr. Pibb.)

In past days, Dr Pepper was something you would order at a restaurant after you’ve had 27 Cokes in a row and want a change-up. And the reaction at the table was always the same: “Oh yeah, Dr Pepper, good idea — I always forget it exists.”

But I wonder if Dr Pepper will be as popular now that it's popular.

“That news might have surprised even some of Dr Pepper’s most ardent fans, many of whom revel in the kind of weird aura that surrounds their beloved, inscrutable drink,” wrote The Washington Post.

Reveling in its weirdness, Dr Pepper claimed to be a mashup of pretty much every flavor on earth. After Col. Sanders bragged about the 11 herbs and spices in his chicken, Dr Pepper said, “Hold my beer.”

Supposedly it has 23 flavors including, according to the Post, amaretto, almond, blackberry, black licorice, caramel, carrot, clove, cherry, cola, ginger, juniper, lemon, molasses, nutmeg, orange, prune, plum, pepper, root beer, rum, raspberry, tomato and vanilla.

No one knows exactly who this Dr Pepper was, but it seems obvious he was stoned when he put together the recipe. That or pregnant.

Pepsi has to be ready to shoot itself. How do you lose out to a drink that has tomatoes and prunes? Advertising has to be a big part of it, and here Pepsi had clearly lost its way. Its path to third-rate status began when it ditched the chimps.

Remember the Pepsi ad in 1994 where scientists entered a laboratory and gave one chimp Pepsi and the other Coke? The chimp that drank Coke showed "improved motor skills," while the chimp who drank Pepsi was — missing. Then it flashed to the Pepsi chimp screaming with laughter driving a dune buggy at full speed on a beach, surrounded by voluptuous women in bikinis, and the tagline “Have fun, stay young, drink Pepsi.”

It’s probably a bad sign for a company when you can remember an ad from 30 years ago, but not one you probably saw just last night during the Nats game.

Or maybe Pepsi should redo its formula: Needs more carrot.

