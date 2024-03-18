‘Still a lot of areas that aren’t accessible;’ Cleanup continues after Logan County tornado

Crews continue to work around the clock to clean up following last week’s tornados.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by deadly storms

As News Center 7 reported Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation Sunday declaring a state of emergency in 11 counties impacted by Thursday’s severe weather.

The declaration orders all relevant state departments and agencies to lend their services, equipment, supplies, and personnel as necessary to assist in the response and recovery effort, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

The counties include:

Auglaize

Crawford

Darke

Delaware

Hancock

Licking

Logan

Mercer

Miami

Richland

Union

DeWine has also activated the Ohio National Guard to help Logan County officials with the cleanup of storm debris on public property.

>>PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson was in Logan County on Sunday and spoke with people about the disaster declaration.

“I’m grateful that DeWine finally did it,” said Grant Brugler, Russell Point resident. “We wish we could’ve seen it sooner.”

He and his wife were at work when the tornado struck on Thursday.

“It’s devasting, it’s just a shock,” Brugler told Patterson.

>>RELATED: Damage survey results released for tornado that entered Mercer Co. from Indiana

The community outpour has been felt on multiple levels.

“This community, the way they have responded, and the church have responded, it’s just been amazing,” said Jim Ellington, Senior Pastor of Indian Lake Community Church.

The church is taking donations, but he said that people need help from DeWine’s declaration.

“It’s important because there’s still a lot of areas that aren’t accessible,” Ellington told Patterson.

>>RELATED: At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Miami Valley, NWS says

News Center 7 went to the county command center at the Indian Point Fire District on Sunday.

Patterson also spoke with Logan County Sheriff Randall Bodds about what will happen now that state relief is on its way.

“My understanding is (Monday), there’ll be full gear and start helping us with the cleanup process,” he said.

The state is also working out how much money Logan County will get and that could take some time.

“You’re looking at equipment, you’re looking at materials and everything,” said Bodds.

>>RELATED: ‘Very thankful;’ Community comes together to help people affected by deadly tornado in Logan County

Brugler is ready to rebuild his town as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully, they get up here, and let’s get this place rebuilt,” he told Patterson. “I’m just happy to see more help coming up.”

Sheriff Bodds said that they will be tracking the expenses the community needs and making sure they will be spent correctly.