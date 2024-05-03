‘It still kept coming’: Woman shoots dog during attack in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Kristy Parks is rattled after witnessing her neighbor get mauled by two dogs in a vicious attack in their front yard.

The attack happened on Silvercrest Lane in Brandon on Monday night.

Her nightmare turned into reality as she heard the screams and rushed out of her home to help.

“I shot the dog twice and it still kept coming,” Parks said. “This dog is ripping this woman apart. I should have shot it again and killed it.”

According to a report from Hillsborough County Animal Control, the victim had “numerous small puncture wounds scattered across her left shin and along her right forearm.”

The report also states, “the right arm had one notable laceration to the wrist spanning approximately 2-3 inches.”

Neighbors say there have been additional cases involving aggressive dogs that have been reported to Hillsborough County Animal Control in the past.

“You run a risk of getting attacked,” Cierra Medina said. “If you have kids or if you have a baby, your baby could get killed. We pay taxes, we’re citizens in this county, and we should not be afraid to walk in our own neighborhood.”

Officials say the dogs involved in the attack have been taken away and the owner has been cited.

The investigation is ongoing.

