‘He’s still out hurting people’: Crash victim’s family says misdemeanor DUI charge not enough

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who was walking her bike across a road was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver, but authorities said the man was not at fault for the incident.



The family of Haylee Concepción, the victim in the crash, said their daughter knew the intersection was dangerous and had long feared something like this would happen.

“She would come home and tell us there was another crash right in front of the store today and she was so terrified of it,” Concepción’s mother, Abbyja Henry said.

“She was concerned about her safety,” her father, Michael Henry added.

“She was an advocate for herself. She tried to prevent something like this from happening,” her mother said.

Now Concepción’s parents say they are living their daughter’s worst nightmare.

Police said the 25-year-old was trying to cross 54th Avenue South in a marked crosswalk when a driver hit her around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police determined the driver, Richard Wilson was not at fault for the crash, but they still charged him with misdemeanor DUI. Wilson also had a prior DUI.

“The city had an opportunity to get him off the road, and he’s still out hurting people. It’s not fair. Where is the justice in that?” Concepción’s mother said.



Residents who live and work nearby said crashes in that area are common.



“It is like the devil’s playground. If you are not paying attention to how you are moving, you can get caught up,” Corion Jordan said.

The victim’s parents and residents tell 8 On Your Side they are hoping that city officials can reevaluate the intersection and make it safer.

