‘This is still a homicide;’ Woman found dismembered near Cincinnati identified

The dismembered woman found in Cincinnati in November has been identified.

The woman was identified as Makalia Luckey, according to Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco.

Luckey is from the Cincinnati area and estranged from her family, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Sammarco said someone saw a Cincinnati police Facebook post in February asking for information about the woman.

That person then forwarded it to a family member of Luckey who helped identify her. Sammarco said that person was Luckey’s sister and they used Facebook photos for further identification.

Luckey was last seen getting on a bus in the Lincoln Heights area, Sammarco said.

“This is still a homicide,” she said. “... We would still like to hold someone accountable for this heinous crime.”

Luckey’s torso was found on Nov. 5 and months later officials discovered more remains.

“There was no attempt to hide the head,” Sammarco previously said. “As far as the body, I think the body was visible to the person that actually found the body.”

Sammarco said she believed Luckey had been killed on either Nov. 3 or 4.

“What we really want is some justice for her and her family,” she said.



















