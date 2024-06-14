‘Still against the law’: OKCPD issue reminder to gun owners after road rage arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police say a driver was arrested last week in a case of alleged road rage involving a gun, even though he said he never fired it.

The incident happened June 4 with officers responding to reports of a red pickup truck heading southbound on Broadway Extension and pointing a gun at another vehicle.

LOCAL NEWS: OKCPD officer will not face charges for man shot, killed in NW Oklahoma City

Documents say witnesses followed the truck until officers showed up, eventually stopping the driver on the offramp leading to Southeast 15th Street from I-35.

Area Oklahoma City Police arrested James Way {KFOR}.

Area Oklahoma City Police arrested James Way {KFOR}.

Area Oklahoma City Police arrested James Way {KFOR}.

Officers say when they made contact with driver James Way, he admitted to being involved in a road rage incident. Way told officers that he was cut off and brake checked by the driver of a black SUV.

An affidavit says Way told officers, “I might have stuck my gun out the window, but I didn’t shoot anybody.”

While searching his truck, the affidavit says officers found a black pistol, which he claimed as his, with live rounds in it. Documents not that one bullet was missing from the seven bullet magazine.

“It’s unclear at this point whether that firearm, it doesn’t look like that it was fired at the time,” said Sergeant Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City Police say no one was hurt, but whether or not the gun was fired doesn’t matter when it comes to the cause of Way’s arrest.

“Any time you utilize a firearm to point at another person and a intent of threatening or intimidation, that’s still against the law,” said Quirk.

Way is being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.