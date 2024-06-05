Stiffer verification of voters bill wins key support

Jun. 5—CONCORD — A controversial Senate-passed bill that would end the practice of letting voters without documentation sign affidavits and would create an election hotline to verify U.S. citizenship and other qualifications earned the blessing of Secretary of State David Scanlan and House Republican leaders Wednesday.

Scanlan said if the bill (HB 1370) becomes law, his office could create a training program for local election officials and complete it in time to apply to the Sept. 10 primary and Nov. 5 general election.

"I don't think it is voter suppression or too much to ask voters to give that confidence that they are qualified to vote," Scanlan said.

Both Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, on Wednesday removed all opposing Democrats on a House-Senate conference committee so Republican legislators can sign this compromise bill by a deadline of Thursday afternoon.

Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said his amended proposal will give local election officials working at the polls 20 minutes to verify someone's right to register to vote or cast a ballot.

After that point, the person will be allowed to sign up and vote conditionally.

By Friday afternoon after a Tuesday election, the vote either would be disqualified if state officials determined the voter was not eligible or allowed to stand if the person supplied proof of citizenship, identity, age or domicile.

"This is meant to still make it easy to vote but harder to cheat," Gray said during an interview.

But state Rep. Connie Lane, D-Concord, said this could cause thousands of prospective voters to be turned away at the polls this fall.

"We are going to basically disenfranchise 7,000 people because there is no proof anyone has fraudulently claimed citizenship," Lane said, referring to the number of voters on the statewide checklist not born in the U.S.

Under current law, anyone without proof of citizenship can register — or without proof of domicile or age — can vote if they sign a sworn affidavit under penalty of felony perjury that they are telling the truth.

Anyone applying to become a U.S. citizen would be denied if convicted of this crime, she argued.

The New Hampshire City and Town Clerks Association have come out against this proposal. The group said this would be an unfunded mandate that could lead to long lines at the polls and cause many potential voters to leave in frustration.

The bill would give Scanlan's office a $100,000 budget to set up the hotline at all polling places, which would put election officials in contact with several state agencies, including the Division of Motor Vehicles and state Office of Vital Records, which have their own databases.

Several non-partisan organizations maintain this change would cause New Hampshire to lose the 1993 exemption it has from the federal law requiring states to set up voter registration offices in state agencies such as welfare offices and motor vehicle substations.

New Hampshire got the exemption because it allows anyone to register to vote on Election Day.

Gray said his proposal is preferable to a more dramatic change the GOP Legislature passed earlier this month that would simply repeal all exemptions to the state's Voter ID law (HB 1569).

