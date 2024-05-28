Sticker shock? Sebastian stormwater woes no drop in bucket; flooding, water quality count

Here’s the mind-boggling number of the week: $200 million.

That’s how much consultants say it will cost the city of Sebastian just to fix its canal system and increase storage to handle a major storm.

Compare that to the $17.5 million the city plans to spend from its entire general fund in fiscal 2024.

Or the $2 million a year the city gets from its annual $120 stormwater fee, which consultants say is not enough to adequately maintain the 70-year-old system.

Arcadis, Orlando-based consultants who spent two years on a comprehensive, 1,712-page stormwater master plan, recommends the city increase the annual fee to $169.20 a year just to continue basic maintenance, not including fixes to the canal system.

An additional $49.20 a year to hire an extra crew and buy more modern equipment and technology would be a relative drop in the 3,709 culverts, baffle boxes, manholes, pipes, canals and ditches the city hopes to maintain more efficiently.

Development among reasons for fixes

Andrew Barton, left, 15, and Corey Weber, 14, freshmen at Sebastian River High School, make their way down the flooded Persian Lane in Sebastian on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008, following Tropical Storm Fay. After attending school, the pair made their way around the neighborhood to check out how bad the flooding was. Barton said he had seen flooding in the area before, "but not this deep."

Stormwater: It sounds so boring.

Flooding doesn’t.

Over the years, though, it’s been a big issue in north Indian River County, particularly in parts of Sebastian, where the drainage system General Development Corp. built in the 1950s was relatively primitive and focused on quantity of water, not the quality flowing into then-pristine waterways.

Fast-forward to 1991, when GDC, which had already slashed maintenance, filed for bankruptcy, leaving cities like Sebastian and Port St. Lucie on the hook with all sorts of utility issues.

The 1990s, Arcadis said, started a period of rapid development in the city and annexations, “increasing both the quantity and pollutant load of stormwater discharges to the St. Sebastian River and the Indian River Lagoon.

“Excessive freshwater drainage into the Indian River Lagoon may result in species shifts that could have significant effects on its fragile ecosystem. In addition, increased suspended matter and excessive loading of pollutants and nutrients associated with stormwater runoff may further degrade water quality.”

Sebastian leaders up front on issue

Karen Miller, Sebastian city engineer, and Brian Benton, talked about city water stormwater challenges Thursday May 23, 2024, in Sebastian City Council chambers.

Last week, to their credit, City Manager Brian Benton and City Engineer Karen Miller took center stage in city council chambers, explaining the challenges and answering questions from several of the dozens of people in attendance.

Such constituent outreach and transparency — Benton and Miller didn’t hold back — is critical when giving tough news to residents. Kudos to Sebastian leaders for sending mailers to residents and asking for their feedback.

On Thursday, residents were asked to visit poster boards in the room and put stickers on projects and strategies they thought the city should prioritize.

Spending money to re-grade residents’ backyard ditches seemed to be a priority. Inspecting stormwater engineering plans for new construction and cleaning quarter-round panels in residents’ swales, not so much.

Sebastian residents can continue to offer their opinions on stormwater via an online survey at tinyurl.com/sebstorm

Stormwater just one huge Sebastian challenge

Stickers showing Sebastian residents' stormwater priorities are shown Thursday May 23, 2024, in Sebastian City Council chambers.

In fact, city leaders said, maintaining swales is residents’ responsibility, even though many of them don’t know it. It’s essential, because if swales are blocked or slopes have changed, water will not flow properly. Roads and homes can flood during heavy rains.

Flooding isn’t the only issue. State regulations require municipalities to limit the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus entering waterways like the river and lagoon. Although some Sebastian runoff is stored or otherwise filtered at its stormwater park or with baffle boxes near the lagoon, the city has not met limits imposed by the state, Miller said.

While last week’s meeting focused on stormwater, former Mayor Richard Gillmor brought up what experts say is the biggest water polluter: septic systems, whose waste eventually seeps into outflows that lead to the river and lagoon.

Sebastian has been trying to rid its lagoon-front of septic tanks, but has been unable to get grants because it doesn’t own the utility. In September, the city council and the county commission, which operates water and sewer service in the city, agreed to prioritize waterfront septic-to-sewer conversions.

Indian River County does stormwater, but ...

Richard Gillmor, right, former Sebastian mayor, puts stickers on his stormwater priorities Thursday May 23, 2024, in Sebastian City Council chambers.

The bigger challenge is up to 12,000 septic tanks elsewhere in the city that would have to be upgraded or converted to sewer by 2030 under a new state law. Connecting to sewer would a) require the county to add sewage capacity and b) cost property owners an estimated $7,500 for work on their property. Meantime, the utility would have a huge investment, too, and pass along those charges to ratepayers, according to the Sean Lieske, the county’s utilities director.

While Indian River County has undertaken a series of innovative stormwater projects the past two decades, it’s way behind the eight ball when it comes to sewage. The county has a consultant reviewing its system with an eye on planning ahead, not just to serve Sebastian, but unincorporated areas that need sewer service.

Sebastian's stormwater focus is almost 30 years old, dating to 1996, when its first plan was created. The city’s stormwater fee started at $60 a year.

In 1998, the city planned to spend $2 million with a contractor to clean out about 26 miles of swales along the 50 miles of roads slated to be paved later that year.

From 2002-14, the city spent about $3 million installing quarter-round, a plastic pipe perforated with holes on the bottom that was supposed to allow stormwater to percolate into the ground. That effort stopped after being deemed ineffective, as swales were not properly maintained, TCPalm files show. So Sebastian started having crews work more in swales and ditches.

Canals cool, but maintenance challenges abound

Mike Watson, a day laborer from Sebastian, breaks up old concrete from a failed seawall hidden behind a new section of vinyl seawall being installed along Collier Canal behind homes along Layport Drive in Sebastian on April 8, 2009. South East Cline Inc, of Palm Coast, is replacing the approximate 1.5 miles length of seawall along Collier Creek north of State Road 512 to protect the creek from runoff stormwater and homeowners' waterfront property from erosion.

The seawall behind a home on Joyhaven Drive along the Elkham Canal in Sebastian is is shown cracking May 14, 2015.

In 2018, Sebastian doubled the stormwater fee, trying to continue maintenance but also hoping to help start raising $16 million to fix or replace crumbling seawalls along the Elkcam Canal, TCPalm reported. Many of the seawalls are privately owned, so the city is not able to get grants to help fix them.

Two current councilmen sat on that 2018 council and were quoted in the TCPalm article that discussed the importance of fixing the stormwater system.

“Stormwater needs to be done; it affects everything,” Bob McPartlan said in 2018. “Hopefully, the new city manager (Paul Carlisle) can put out a list of projects and goes about getting them done.”

Then there was Ed Dodd, now the mayor.

“The city is dealing with 30 years of neglect,” Dodd said then. “It’s gotten to the point with the infrastructure that we have to do something.”

Last week, Dodd told me it’s time to bite the bullet. The question is how much can be done and when.

LAURENCE REISMAN

What do Sebastian residents want? What can they afford?

It’d be awesome to have a fully funded stormwater system, no flooding and a Cadillac canal system that keeps the St. Sebastian and lagoon clean.

But can city residents afford an extra $49.20 a year and that $200 million over 10 years?

If they can, will city staff finally get the job done?

We’ll find out soon.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

