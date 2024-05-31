Stewartville woman gets four years in prison in overdose death

May 30—ROCHESTER — A Stewartville woman was sentenced to four years in prison for her role in a fatal drug overdose.

Shannon Marie Brown, 43, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Olmsted County District Court on a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter for the October 2023 overdose death of Michael Janvrin, 45.

Brown was ordered to serve 32 months in custody. She is eligible to serve the final 16 months of the sentence on supervised release with good behavior. Brown was initially charged with third-degree murder for Janvrin's death after investigators found evidence that Brown provided him with fentanyl-laced methamphetamine.

Brown admitted to investigators that she brought a baggie of "mystery" powder to Janvrin's home sometime late Oct. 20, 2023 to early Oct. 21 where both of them used the substance, according to court records. Sometime around 3 a.m. Oct. 21, Janvrin fell over and "began to turn blue," Brown told investigators. She was unable to wake him up and admitted she left his home without calling anyone for help. Brown said she hid a container holding controlled substances and paraphernalia that was in the kitchen, according to the criminal complaint.

Later in the morning, Brown called dispatch to report having found Janvrin unresponsive.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies investigating the death got search warrants for Brown's home and her phone. At her home, they found a container containing a glass-bubble pipe, plastic baggies and 15.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and baggies with traces of fentanyl.

They also found text messages from Brown's phone to another woman:

— Oct. 21, 2023, at 9:32 a.m., "He just fell over in front of me.";

— Oct. 21, 2023, at 9:33 am., "There is drugs in the house.";

— Oct. 21, 2023, at 9:33 a.m., "They (police) don't know yet."

Brown pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on March 5. She was given credit for 131 days served in jail since being taken into custody in January.