Stewartville woman faces DWI charge after crashing vehicle, waking up in cornfield

May 28—EYOTA, Minn. — A Stewartville woman faces DWI and drug possession charges after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole Friday, May 24, 2024.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on the 2400 block of County Road 10 Northeast in Quincy Township shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday. They found a vehicle on its roof in a ditch, leaning against a utility pole. Deputies and firefighters responding to the crash didn't find anyone at the scene. Utility workers were called to fix the power lines and the vehicle was towed.

Later, at about 3 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she had been in a crash and woke up in a cornfield. They said the call originated from the area of the earlier reported crash. Deputies found a 26-year-old woman from Stewartville in the area. Field sobriety tests showed she was under the influence of alcohol and over the legal limit to drive.

They also found 9 grams of amphetamine, a controlled substance, in her possession.

She was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance possession and third-degree alcohol test .08 or over.