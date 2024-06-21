Stewartville minor accused of stabbing man twice with pocketknife

Jun. 21—STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault call on Thursday, June 20, about a 16-year-old accused of stabbing a man with a pocketknife.

Deputies were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Osprey Place NW in Stewartville, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies discovered an ongoing verbal argument between the individuals for "some time," the release said.

"Then, a 16-year-old male came out of a bedroom and went to where the adults were arguing," the release said. The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old "produced a pocketknife and stabbed" the man twice in his upper body. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault.