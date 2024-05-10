Stewart County K-9 tracks down suspect following Kentucky pursuit

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people — including a man law enforcement described as a “dangerous felon” — were taken into custody in Kentucky Wednesday, with some assistance from a Middle Tennessee K-9 and lieutenant.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, deputies responded to the Land Between the Lakes area to help Kentucky State Police with a pursuit of suspects in a stolen car who were wanted for several charges, including a theft that occurred in Lyon County around 10:45 a.m.

During a traffic stop at mile marker 28 on Interstate 24, authorities said the passenger ran from the vehicle while the driver took off in the vehicle. KSP chased the vehicle on I-24, Interstate 69, U.S. Route 68, and onto the Trace, during which time the fleeing suspect reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing at least two vehicles off the roadway and injuring the occupants of one of the vehicles.

Officials said KSP lost sight of the vehicle on the Trace, but they later found it at Colson Hollow Campground. Members of multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Lt. Robbie MacDonald and K-9 Harry, who picked up the suspect’s 30-minute-old scent and followed it into the woods near the camping area.

The sheriff’s office said Harry and MacDonald tracked the suspect about three-quarters of a mile, joined by troopers and a Forest Service officer, before the suspect was found hiding behind an uprooted tree stump. The suspect allegedly refused to cooperate or follow commands, so the K-9 apprehended the suspect and held him until MacDonald and the other law enforcement officers could take him into custody.

According to authorities, the suspect — identified as Jamal Davis of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he is on felony probation — was brought to Murray Hospital before being taken to Crittenden County Jail in Kentucky. He has been charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, multiple traffic offenses, and several other offenses.

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

As for the second suspect, officials said Jovon Moss, also of Fort Lauderdale, was apprehended later. However, there is no word on what charges he faces.

“A great job by Kentucky State Police, Forest Service and all responding agencies. Also a great job by Stewart County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Harry and Lt. MacDonald,” the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday, May 10. “Thanks to everyone for getting another dangerous person off our streets and ending a really dangerous situation.”

