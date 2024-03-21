Stevie's Scoop: Bring on the sunshine!

TechCrunch

Startups in Europe, faced with an ongoing economic slowdown in the region, continue to struggle on the fundraising front. Meanwhile, European VCs that are hedging their bets by growing their focus on startups that either have a global/U.S. play in mind -- or are in the U.S. already -- are seeing a lot of interest from LPs. TechCrunch has learned exclusively that Frontline Ventures has raised $200 million across two funds, named Frontline Growth and Frontline Seed, to keep making bets across the pond.