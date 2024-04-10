Stevie's Scoop: Another warm day!
Stevie's Scoop: Warm with clouds
Sierra Space, one of the space industry’s most valuable private companies, plans to go public within the next 18 months, according to its CEO.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings for your home, garden, body and beyond from Target, Macy's, Walmart and Amazon.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Rates likely won’t drop drastically in the next few months, but it could still be a good time to buy. Lock in your rate today.
Data sovereignty and residency laws have become commonplace in recent years. The major clouds, however, were always set up to enable the free movement of data between their various locations, so over the course of the last few years, all of the hyperscalers started looking into how they could offer sovereign clouds that can guarantee that government data, for example, never left a given country. The Microsoft Azure Cloud for Sovereignty became generally available in December.
Rakuten has a trio of new Kobo ereaders, including the company’s first two with color displays. On Wednesday, the company revealed the $220 Kobo Libra Colour and $150 Clara Colour alongside the monochrome $130 Clara BW.
The researchers on the study concluded that there should be no general rule for women stopping hormone therapy based on age alone.
It's Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas this week, and that means it's time for a bunch of new instance types and accelerators to hit the Google Cloud Platform. In addition to the new custom Arm-based Axion chips, most of this year's announcements are about AI accelerators, whether built by Google or from Nvidia. Only a few weeks ago, Nvidia announced its Blackwell platform.
We breakdown what you get with the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter trim.
After a 2-2 draw in regulation, the USWNT beat Canada on penalties for the SheBelieves Cup title.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is expected to join the Orioles on Wednesday.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.
Microsoft has resolved a security lapse that exposed internal company files and credentials to the open internet. Security researchers Can Yoleri, Murat Özfidan and Egemen Koçhisarlı with SOCRadar, a cybersecurity company that helps organizations find security weaknesses, discovered an open and public storage server hosted on Microsoft's Azure cloud service that was storing internal information relating to Microsoft's Bing search engine. The Azure storage server housed code, scripts and configuration files containing passwords, keys and credentials used by the Microsoft employees for accessing other internal databases and systems.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
It may be quiet, but its HEPA filter means business: 'Helped make my apartment a better place,' raves one fan.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
On Tuesday at the Google Cloud Next customer conference in Las Vegas, Google introduced a new AI-fueled video creation tool called Google Vids. The tool will become part of Google Workspace productivity suite when it’s released.
From permanent structures to portable options, there's a plant-nurturing solution for everyone.
Viewership for Monday night's game was up slightly from UConn's victory a year ago.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $100 on a Dyson stick vacuum.