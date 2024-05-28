Stevens Point Streetwise: Division+Brawley to close storefront and Bev's Floral & Gifts get new owner

STEVENS POINT – What’s happening with businesses in the Stevens Point area?

This Streetwise roundup features the closure of Division+Brawley's storefront in Artist & Fare, new owners at Bev's Floral & Gifts and Main Street Nutrition, and a new company headquarters for Steel King Industries.

Division+Brawley will close storefront in Artist & Fare

Home décor shop Division+Brawley announced earlier this month it will close its storefront in Artist & Fare in Plover on June 1. The business will continue to operate, offering pickup, delivery and shipping options.

Earlier this month, Division+Brawley announced on its Facebook page it will close its brick-and-mortar store June 1, but the business will continue serving the community.

The home décor shop started as an interior design company in Stevens Point in 2019, and in 2020, it started offering hand-poured candles, home fragrances and other home décor items for sale. It opened a storefront space inside Artist & Fare in the fall of 2021, along with other local businesses like O’so Brewing Company and Mission Coffee House.

In the announcement, owners Sollita and Nick Franc said the shop started with a doodle on a piece of paper and grew into the store where they loved getting to know all of their customers over the last 2.5 years. They said while opening the shop was a dream, Artist & Fare hasn’t grown as much as they had hoped and projected, and that impacted their business.

The storefront will close, but Division+Brawley will continue operating, offering services like pickup, delivery and shipping items. The business will also host pop-up shopping events. For more information, find Division+Brawley on Facebook.

Bev's Floral & Gifts owner retires after 23 years

Bev's Floral & Gifts, 492 Division St. in Stevens Point.

Debbie Freeberg retired after 23 years at Bev's Floral & Gifts, 492 Division St. in Stevens Point, and has sold the floral and gift shop.

According to a news release, customers can expect the same quality floral arrangements and unique gifts with some new changes to come. The release said the new owner is committed to maintaining the standards of quality and customer service while adding new ideas and innovation to the shop.

Freeberg said she is grateful for the support and love from her customers over the last 23 years.

"While it's bittersweet to say goodbye, I know the new owners will carry on our tradition of excellence and creativity," she said.

Suzanne Bostwick, the new owner, said she has experience working at a floral shop and when she found out Freeberg was retiring, she felt she was in the right place in her life to step in. She said it was such a great opportunity that she couldn't pass up.

Customers can expect a refreshed look and style at Bev's Floral & Gifts, as Bostwick adds her personality, style and "quirkiness" to the shop, she said.

For more information, visit flowersbevsfloral.com or find Bev's Floral and Gifts on Facebook.

Main Street Nutrition has new owners and a new name

Main Street Nutrition is now called Point Place Nutrition in downtown Stevens Point.

Main Street Nutrition — now Point Place Nutrition — has new owners.

Cierra and Tyler Smazal introduced themselves on the Main Street Nutrition Facebook page as the new owners at the end of April. They said some things will be similar to what Main Street Nutrition customers are used to, but they will add some new things as well, including a new menu, offering healthy shakes, protein coffee, energy teas and more.

Main Street Nutrition opened in July 2021 at 1100 Main St., Suite 170.

Point Place Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, find Main Street Nutrition (Point Place) on Facebook.

Steel King opens new Stevens Point headquarters

Steel King Industries opened its new headquarters at 5233 Coye Drive in Stevens Point.

Steel King Industries opened its new headquarters at 5233 Coye Drive in Stevens Point.

The company celebrated its new building with a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration earlier this month. State Sen. Patrick Testin and State Rep. Katrina Shankland also presented Steel King Industries with a citation of commendation, honoring its official open house for the new headquarters and thanking the company for its past and future contributions to central Wisconsin.

Steel King Industries also celebrated 54 years in business earlier this month. The company began manufacturing material handling products, including pallet racks, dynamic flow storage systems, cantilever racks, portable racks, custom shipping racks, industrial steel containers and guard railing in 1970. Products are made with only U.S. steel, according to the company's website.

For more information, visit steelking.com or find Steel King Industries on Facebook.

