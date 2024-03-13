Stevens Point District 6 candidates answer additional questions ahead of April 2 election

Jason Behrendt and Dale Steinmetz will face off for the District 6 seat on the Stevens Point City Council in the April 2 election. Current District 6 alderperson David Plaisance is not running for reelection.

Stevens Point City Council members serve two-year terms. Five of the council's seats are up for election this spring.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

The Stevens Point Journal asked each of the candidates to address important issues in the city and why they are running for the position.

Jason Behrendt

Age: 51

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: Co-owner of a small business located in Stevens Point. I attended Washington Elementary School, P.J. Jacobs Junior High, Stevens Point Area Senior High and Northwestern University.

Relevant experience: I have worked in the fields of health care, transportation, sports and hospitality. I have been a part of many committees, working groups and sat on many boards that included many hard decisions concerning strategy and finance, and I excel at working with others. I love working together to find the best solution for all.

Dale Steinmetz

Age: 25

Residence: Stevens Point

Occupation and education: I work in sales at Delta Dental of Wisconsin. Growing up in Stevens Point, I attended Bannach Elementary School, P.J. Jacobs Junior High and Stevens Point Area Senior High. In my senior year at SPASH, I was president of Student Senate, a class officer, one of two students on the Stevens Point Area Public School District Strategic Planning Committee and the founding member of multiple clubs. At the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh I majored in economics and tutored the subject. A significant amount of my time at UW-Oshkosh was devoted to student organizations − being president of the Economic Student Association was a highlight of my higher education.

Relevant experience: With a background in leadership roles outside of government, I bring a unique outlook that blends experience with a youthful energy. Having held leadership positions in various capacities, I understand the importance of constructive decision-making and informed planning. I am eager to leverage my abilities to address the opportunities facing our city. Service to the community is a core value of mine. I have a genuine passion for making a positive impact on people's lives. My candidacy represents an opportunity to inject new ideas and innovative solutions into the process of local government.

Campaign website/Facebook page: Dale Steinmetz for District 6 Alder on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

Behrendt: Things are happening fast and districts need a fair say in outcomes of decisions affecting tax bills. District 6 needs an active elective official to gather opinions, grievances and feedback on upcoming projects that have a direct effect on their way of living. If elected, I will make sure that District 6 will have a strong presence in those decisions. Making sure the right decision is made on the front end will ensure that there is no regret. All decisions regarding the approval of plans or projects should be inspired by those residents who are directly involved in the outcomes.

Steinmetz: I’m running to be District 6 alderperson because I believe in the power of fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership. District 6 deserves a representative who will champion their causes and concerns. As our city advances, it’s crucial that stakeholders in District 6 have a say in that development. Transparency is integral to the process of governance. I am committed to being an alderperson who not only leads but also listens, ensuring that our district and city thrive in the face of new challenges and opportunities.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Behrendt: I will be very present and active in decisions concerning District 6 and this wonderful city using real-life experiences of myself and residents. My strategy as an alderperson is a spiral with a starting point in District 6 continuing to spiral to the neighboring districts while working closely with those elected representatives to accomplish the needs of those residents. Eventually the spiral encompasses all of Stevens Point with the greater good of the whole community including arts, sports, recreation and other things that are lacking. I am asking for your votes in both the preliminary and major elections.

Steinmetz: My youthful perspective is a valuable asset in understanding and addressing the concerns of a diverse and evolving community. I aim to bridge the gap between different age groups so that policies resonate with the needs and aspirations of all residents. Through multimodal communication I aspire to create an environment where the voices of District 6 are heard and every opinion matters. Strategically embracing technology and modernity, I plan to push for a more inclusive, transparent, accessible and accountable local government.

What are residents telling you are the most important issues in Stevens Point, and how would you address them?

Behrendt: This is subjective to the residential districts. District 6 has some very important immediate agenda items: Keeping the promise to the far east part of District 6 that no new city buildings would be built. District 6 has plans for constructing sidewalks. How do the residents feel about this? Sidewalks add safety but could result in the loss of trees and the newly added responsibility of snow removal on those sidewalks. I will gather that feedback before a vote. And, of course, the expensive plans to redevelop downtown as well as entice new residents and businesses to move here.

Steinmetz: There are common themes in the concerns that Stevens Point residents have shared so far. A frequently cited source of concern is city development. It’s important that how the city changes aligns with the desires of those who live here. Whether it is downtown, or in District 6, constituents’ input is important. By listening to residents, I’ll fight for a future that holds a blend of spaces that reflect our shared values. The more we can have transparent discussions and offer outlets to share our vision, the more collaboratively we can shape the blueprint for the city's growth.

Describe your vision for a thriving downtown Stevens Point.

Behrendt: Unlike the other candidate for alder in District 6, I own property and pay property taxes, so major decisions will affect my family personally. Creating a thriving downtown requires making it a destination with ample parking and purpose. A large indoor multi-sport and performance center allowing Stevens Point to be the host of weekly events could provide a revenue stream to those existing downtown businesses and a need to add more. The expansion to a year-round farmers market with an area for food trucks and small performances of all kinds could be a way to drive residents downtown without losing nostalgia.

Steinmetz: My vision for a thriving downtown Stevens Point includes spaces for all ages, where fun can be had, connections made, community fostered, and the economy bolstered. The chance to reshape the residential/retail/hospitality composition of downtown with the development of the Shopko area is exciting. As we examine what the blueprint of our city will look like in the future, it is important that the development matches the desires of the people who live here. It’s crucial that those outside the immediate vicinity of downtown have a hand in creating it, which is what I’ll push for as alder.

What makes Stevens Point a destination for visitors and new residents and how would you continue to make attracting people to the community a priority if you were elected to the City Council?

Behrendt: Stevens Point is in the middle of the state and is a major artery for travel throughout it. Attracting more visitors to visit our shops, restaurants, and business services requires creating a purpose for them to visit here. I alluded to how to make that happen answering the first question. Condo options with certain amenities will keep current residents looking to downsize. And the update of parks, addition of affordable housing, and the ability to keep taxes at a respectable rate will entice new residents. My young family owns a house in District 6 and I want to help create that.

Steinmetz: Why visit and live in Stevens Point? The natural environment here is one of a kind, and our many outdoor activities enhance nature’s accessibility and functionality. The bodies of water, trails, and parks are some of the defining characteristics of our area. The arts are another draw; whether it be murals, the Sculpture Park, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point performances, or other local offerings, our city is culturally rich. Stevens Point businesses attract visitors and new residents alike. The passion for Stevens Point that employers and residents show is a testament to the quality of our places and people.

Residents often share concerns about potholes, parking and traffic. How do you think transportation assets in the city can be best used to address these issues?

Behrendt: These issues are subjective to different districts. In District 6, where I own a house, safety and traffic flow are main concerns. The new neighborhood plan showing additions of sidewalks may help with the safety of pedestrian traffic. Hopefully District 6 will elect me, and I will act on any callings to add bus routes, sidewalks, bike lanes, rezone commercial areas, and make aware any necessary repairs. Citywide traffic changes need to be addressed with input from every district. Unfortunately, additions to bike lanes resulted in a loss of free parking. These need to be looked at in fine detail.

Steinmetz: As alder, I’ll be open and receptive to innovative solutions for our transportation assets. I will listen to industry experts, and push for the adoption and implementation of best practices. Pedestrian, bicyclist, and vehicle occupant safety need to come first and foremost when evaluating the status of our transportation system. Strategically placed roundabouts, bicycle-friendly routes, and prompt pothole patches will play a key role in the development of our area. We should strive for the peace of mind safety brings when designing how we move about our city. I’ll make sure that the benefits of safety are not overlooked.

