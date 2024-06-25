Steven R. Warden, 43, of Topeka, identified as victim of homicide at S.W. 13th and Western

Topeka police late Tuesday afternoon identified Steven D. Warden, 43, of Topeka, as the homicide victim fatally shot late Monday in the area of S.W. 13th and Western Avenue. No arrests had been made.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Monday to the scene, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

Warden was pronounced deceased at the scene, he said.

Topeka police on Tuesday were investigating a homicide committed late Monday in central Topeka.

Circumstances of the homicide remained under investigation.

Warden became Topeka's eighth homicide victim this year.

Stanley asked anyone with information about the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police investigations bureau at 785-369-9400. Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Central Topeka homicide victim identified as Steven R. Warden, 43