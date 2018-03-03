Steven Mnuchin Doesn't Want People To See Video Of His Heckled UCLA Talk

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin doesn’t want you to see what happened when he spoke at the University of California, Los Angeles on Monday.

The Burkle Center for International Relations invited Mnuchin to speak with “Marketplace” public radio host Kai Ryssdal for an open discussion on the Trump administration, its policies and the U.S. economy at the university. The public event went so poorly, however, that Mnuchin asked UCLA not to publish any video of it, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

But with so many people in attendance ― at least 400, according to the Los Angeles Times ― video of the treasury secretary dueling with the crowd inevitably leaked.

“Marketplace” published a full audio recording and transcript of the discussion, in which the audience can be heard hissing and criticizing the secretary.

At one point, Mnuchin deflects the hecklers by dismissing them as students.

“Well, I think they’re going to get more tired than I am,” he said in response to hissing from the crowd, according to “Marketplace’s” transcript. “So, you know, that’s kind of — oh, yeah, I’m dealing with students, I forgot. There’s a lot of students.”

As seen in the footage shared with The Washington Post and on social media, young people in the audience ― including at least one boy who said he was in the sixth grade ― openly criticized the Trump administration’s tax cuts, which many said benefit only the very wealthy.

Many people can be heard hissing at the treasury secretary during the event, while others yell loudly at him. Campus police officers arrested three people, two students and a former student, who loudly denounced Mnuchin during the event.

ABC 7 reporter Josh Haskell filmed video that shows the officers physically picking up these protesters from their seats and carrying them away. The Daily Bruin campus newspaper identified the three as members of The Revolution Club of UCLA. In the videos, a voice can be heard telling one of the protesters that she would be removed if she did not stop speaking.

Protesters shouting at Steve Mnuchin, have now stopped lecture. They’re being taken out @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/3hKTw4MeQ0 — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) February 27, 2018