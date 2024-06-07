Steven Maio, former Steuben County legislator, barred from practicing law for three years

Steven P. Maio, a former Steuben County legislator and Corning City Councilperson who pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution in August 2022, had his ability to practice law suspended for three years Wednesday by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division.

Maio was admitted to practice as an attorney and counselor-at-law in 1991. The suspension of his ability to practice as an attorney and counselor-at-law is effective immediately until further order of the court.

According to the Seventh Judicial District of the Supreme Court, "it is further ordered that Maio is commanded to desist and refrain from the practice of law in any form, either as principle or agent, clerk or employee of another, and is hereby forbidden to appear as an attorney or counselor-at-law before any court judge, judge, justice board, commission or other public authority, or to give another an opinion as to the law or its application, or any advice in relation thereto."

Maio, who was sentenced in 2022 to three months of probation by the Steuben County Court, will have to petition the Seventh Judicial District for any application for reinstatement to the practice of law. He could not be reached on Friday for comment.

Maio, of Corning, Larry Comfort Jr. and Larry Comfort Sr., both of Elmira Heights, and Jonathan Hamilton, of Elmira, were each indicted on enterprise corruption, sex trafficking and promoting prostitution charges in 2021 after New York State Police received a tip about a sex trafficking ring, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Maio, a Democrat, resisted calls for his resignation and remained in office representing Corning on the Steuben County legislature following the indictment, but did not seek reelection in 2023. He had previously served as a member of the Corning City Council, representing the First District.

Maio pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of soliciting prostitution, a misdemeanor, to satisfy the charges against him, according to Baker.

Comfort Sr. pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2022 and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison. Comfort Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted promotion of prostitution and was sentenced to six months in the Steuben County Jail, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Hamilton also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor conspiracy and was sentenced to four months in Steuben County Jail.

Comfort Sr. and his brother, Joseph Comfort, were previously convicted in connection with the December 1980 killing of New York State Police Investigator Robert Van Hall during an ambush at a car wash in the City of Corning.

Joseph Comfort died in prison in January 2019.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Steven Maio, former Corning legislator, suspended from practicing law