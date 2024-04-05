Steven Avery is still trying to appeal his conviction. Here are the most recent updates.

Eighteen years after the murder of Teresa Halbach, Steven Avery continues to claim his innocence and pursue possible routes for exoneration.

Avery, now 61, is currently appealing Manitowoc County Circuit Court's decision to deny his third motion for postconviction relief.

Avery argues another man killed Halbach, and in a recent filing, requests DNA testing on a variety of locations inside Halbach's vehicle.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin is not naming the man Avery is accusing because he has not been charged with anything related to the crime.

Since the release of Netflix's "Making a Murderer" in 2015, Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey have gained international notoriety. A case that was well-known in the Manitowoc area after Halbach's murder in 2005 and Avery's and Dassey's convictions in 2007 was brought to a worldwide audience — and has since bred stark divisions in opinions about the men's guilt.

Following the Netflix documentary, tens of thousands of people around the world have advocated for Avery's and Dassey's innocence. But many are convinced the men were rightfully convicted. In September, conservative media streaming service DailyWire+ released "Convicting a Murderer," a 10-part docuseries that provided evidence from the case that it says supports Avery's guilty verdict but was left out of "Making a Murderer." While the DailyWire acquired the documentary later on in its development, it was in the works for over six years.

Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, told the Post-Crescent that exoneration in wrongful conviction cases takes an average of 15 to 18 years. She has been vocal on social media about her belief in Avery's innocence, and has helped 20 people get exonerated of wrongful convictions.

What happened in the case?

On Oct. 31, 2005, 25-year-old Teresa Halbach went missing. A photographer for Auto Trader magazine, Halbach's last assignment before she disappeared was at Avery's Auto Salvage, the Avery family's business in Two Rivers.

There was a large amount of physical evidence linking Avery to the crime, including burned bone fragments in a fire pit on Avery's property, Avery's and Halbach's blood in Halbach's vehicle, remnants of a camera and electronic devices in a burn barrel, a bullet in Avery's garage with Halbach's DNA, and the key to Halbach's vehicle in Avery's bedroom with Avery's DNA on it.

That November, Avery was charged with murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and mutilating a corpse for Halbach's death. A few months later, Dassey faced charges of being party to the murder, sexual assault and mutilating a corpse.

It was not the first time Avery was accused of a major crime. In 1985, when he was 23, Avery was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman along Lake Michigan and sentenced to 32 years in prison.

However, Avery was later proved not guilty. Attempts to overturn his wrongful conviction failed in 1987 and 1996. Then, in 2002, a judge granted the Wisconsin Innocence Project permission to conduct DNA testing that was not available at the time of the 1985 rape. The new testing pinned the crime on Gregory Allen, a man who was then serving a 60-year sentence for another rape in Brown County.

In 2003, after 18 years in prison, Avery cleared his name and walked free. He became a well-liked figure in Wisconsin, and his exoneration prompted reform in Wisconsin's legal system as politicians and legal experts aimed to do more to prevent future wrongful convictions.

Avery was only free for two years before his arrest for Halbach's murder. On March 18, 2005, a jury found him guilty of killing Halbach, and he was again sentenced to prison — this time for life without the possibility of parole.

At the time of Halbach's murder, Avery was the plaintiff in a $36 million civil lawsuit against Manitowoc County and former county officials for his 18-year sentence for his false conviction. Avery's attorneys argued at trial that this was motivation for law enforcement to pin the crime on Avery. That argument is central to "Making a Murderer."

After Avery was charged in Halbach's homicide, he settled his lawsuit with Manitowoc County for $400,000.

Despite the physical evidence against Avery, he has always maintained his innocence.

His nephew has not.

Dassey, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was arrested four months after his uncle. In an interview with investigators, Dassey confessed to sexually assaulting Halbach at Avery's command, then assisting Avery in killing Halbach and burning her body.

Dassey contradicted himself multiple times during the interview, and later recanted his confession. Advocates for Dassey argue investigators confused and coerced the teen, who according to his attorneys had a low IQ, into giving a false confession.

Dassey was convicted after a jury trial in April 2007. He was given a life sentence with earliest eligibility for parole in 2048, when he is about 59.

Calumet County Dist. Atty. Ken Kratz speaks to the jury during opening statement in the Steven Avery trail at the Calumet County Courthouse on Feb. 12, 2007.

What does Avery's most recent appeal claim?

Avery's most recent motion for postconviction relief, filed in Manitowoc County Circuit Court in August 2022, argues another man could have killed Halbach. His attorneys name the alternate suspect in the appeal and argue the suspect framed Avery by leaving the key to Halbach's vehicle on Avery's property, then was a key witness against him at trial. In the motion, Avery requested an evidentiary hearing.

The motion also includes new evidence, that Avery's attorneys learned in April 2021, after a man contacted them, saying he was driving a newspaper delivery truck on the Avery's property in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2024, when he saw the man Avery claims is Halbach's real killer pushing Halbach's vehicle. The delivery driver said he contacted law enforcement that same day after learning Halbach's vehicle was found on the Avery property, but no investigator ever contacted him to follow up.

Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Angela Sutkiewicz denied the motion for postconviction relief in August 2023 — weeks after Avery, without his attorneys' advice, filed a letter requesting Sutkiewicz make a speedier ruling.

Avery appealed Sutkiewicz's ruling. His attorneys filed a brief for the appeal earlier this year.

In Wisconsin, requests for postconviction relief can be made in the form of postconviction motions filed at the circuit court level, and appeals filed with the Court of Appeals, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Defendants who request postconviction relief based on issues that were not addressed in trial court proceedings — for example, claiming discovery of new evidence or ineffective assistance of counsel — must first file postconviction motions at the circuit court level before seeking review of an appellate court.

On March 14, Avery's attorneys filed a motion in the appellate court requesting postconviction scientific testing. In the motion, Avery's attorneys request DNA testing of "the driver and passenger seats, the dashboard, the gear shift, the steering wheel, the interior and exterior hood latch release, the broken blinker light, the hood prop, the battery cable, the battery, the rear cargo area, the interior and exterior cargo door, the lug wrench, and the license plate."

Prosecutors have a deadline of April 15 to file a reply brief.

On March 26, the Court of Appeals granted Avery's attorneys permission to also file an amended reply.

Steven Avery in a photograph for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in June 2022. Avery, 61, is currently incarcerated at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

What other appeal attempts has Avery made?

Avery has previously filed four motions for postconviction relief with Manitowoc County Circuit Court, which have all been denied.

Avery's current appeal will determine if the appellate court disagrees with the circuit court's denial of Avery's request for an evidentiary hearing or new trial.

As he awaits notice if he may be permitted to appear in court again, Avery remains incarcerated at Fox Lake Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison in Dodge County.

The following is a basic timeline of Avery's postconviction proceedings and decisions:

Postconviction relief attempt #1: 2009-2011

In June 2009, postconviction attorneys for Avery filed for postconviction relief, asking for a new trial. They claimed the trial judge wrongfully excused a juror and improperly excluded evidence of third party liability. Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Patrick Willis denied this motion in January 2010.

In August 2011, the Court of Appeals affirmed Willis's decision.

In December 2011, the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a petition from Avery to review the appeal decision.

Postconviction relief attempt #2: 2013-2017

In February 2013, Avery filed a postconviction motion "pro se," meaning without attorney representation. Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Angela Sutkiewicz denied the motion in November 2015.

Avery then appealed Sutkiewicz's decision.

Zellner got involved as Avery's appeals attorney in 2016. She told filmmakers in the second season of "Making a Murderer" that she responded to requests from Avery to take his case after she saw the Netflix docuseries, which was released in December 2015.

Avery's attorneys voluntarily dismissed his pro se appeal in July 2017.

Postconviction relief attempt #3: 2017-2021

Around the time they dismissed Avery's pro se appeal, his attorneys filed a second motion for postconviction relief, in June 2017.

Sutkiewicz denied the motion in August 2019.

In October 2019, Zellner filed an appeal brief, asking the appellate court to review Sutkiewicz's denial.

In July 2021, the Court of Appeals decided Avery's claims were not enough to grant him a hearing.

Avery petitioned the Supreme Court to review that decision, which they declined in November 2021.

That brings the timeline to Avery's fourth and most recent postconviction relief attempt.

Brendan Dassey smiles for a photograph taken by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in June 2022. Dassey, 34, is currently incarcerated at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Are there any updates in Brendan Dassey's appeal efforts?

Dassey, 34, exhausted his appeals in 2018.

Dassey was given some hope in August 2016, when U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin overturned his conviction. The ruling granted Dassey's petition for either release or a new trial.

In his 91-page decision, Duffin said Dassey's constitutional rights were violated. The judge criticized investigators, state courts and Dassey's pre-trial attorney for how they handled the case.

Prosecutors appealed Duffin's ruling, and a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit — which oversees lower courts in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana — affirmed the decision 2-1 in June 2017.

Prosecutors then sought further review by the full 7th Circuit court, which upheld Dassey's conviction in a 4-3 vote — putting a halt to his hope for release.

The majority opinion said they did not find that Dassey's confession to police was coerced. The dissenting opinion called the decision "a travesty of justice."

The only higher court to hear the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit is the U.S. Supreme Court. In June 2018, the Supreme Court announced it would not hear Dassey's case.

In 2019, Dassey petitioned Gov. Tony Evers to grant him clemency , through either a pardon, which would release Dassey from prison and restore some of his legal rights, or commutation, which would either release or shorten his sentence, but both were denied.

In 2022, Avery's trial lawyers, Dean Strang and Jerome Buting wrote a letter to Evers requesting clemency for Dassey.

Dassey is imprisoned at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

