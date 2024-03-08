Steve Vetter announces re-election campaign for state House of Representatives

Mar. 8—GRAND FORKS — An incumbent from Grand Forks has announced his re-election campaign for the state House of Representatives.

Republican Steve Vetter represents District 18, which includes parts of central and downtown Grand Forks, following I-29 northward to Manvel.

He has served in the House since 2017.

"When I went to Bismarck, I promised the people of District 18 effective legislation on the issues that matter. During re-election, I ran on promises made and promises kept," Vetter said in a statement. "I said I would defend our civil liberties, economy and property rights. I am proud to once again return having kept all of my campaign promises."

Vetter serves as vice chairman on the Government Finance Committee. He also serves on the Administrative Rules Committee, the Government Services Committee, the Judiciary Committee and the Government and Veterans Affairs Committee.

His announcement noted he was awarded the title of "Chamber Champion" and that he helped pass record income and property tax cuts. The cuts came during the COVID-19 pandemic and then later as a permanent tax change.

He also has worked to improve life for North Dakota veterans and has focused on retention of the state's Air Force bases, according to his announcement.

"Grand Forks Air Force Base must continue to rank at the top with quality of life, spousal employment and excellent education," Vetter said.

Vetter and Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, worked together to ensure active-duty members of the military have incentives to declare residency in the state. For example, he noted, their active-duty pay is no longer subject to state income taxation.

His release said "in the past four years, he was instrumental in protecting religious freedoms and civil liberties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve made sure our churches could keep their doors open when people needed them the most. Steve also ensured residents of nursing homes had the right to communicate to their family through email and Facetime."

Vetter, who is married to Jennifer, is a University of Mary graduate. He is a journeyman cement mason and as financial planner. Since 2012, he has been a certified residential appraiser for The Appraiser Office in Grand Forks.

"I am known for keeping my word, and I will always keep my promises," he said in his release, adding a campaign slogan at the end: "Make it Better. Vote for Vetter!"