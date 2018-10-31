Steve King's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Tuesday

After 16 years of tolerating his outrageous and offensive comments, it appears that the Republican Party has finally reached its limit with Iowa Rep. Steve King.

Just one week before the midterm elections, Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, the campaign chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, tweeted: “Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior.”

King, who has built a reputation in Washington for racially charged comments about immigrants, was among the first Republican candidates to quickly embrace President Trump’s fear mongering about the migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. from Honduras. However, he has drawn scrutiny over the past several months for his endorsements of political figures and viewpoints associated with the white nationalist movement.

This month he tweeted his support for the Toronto mayoral campaign of a white nationalist candidate named Faith Goldy, who finished third in the election last week with under 4 percent of the vote. Also last week, it was reported that King met with members of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party, which was founded by a former Nazi SS officer and is currently led by a politician who was previously active in the neo-Nazi movement. King was on a trip to Europe sponsored by a nonprofit that aims to educate lawmakers about the Holocaust.

In an interview with a website associated with the party, which began to circulate online in September, King bemoaned the decline of Western civilization, questioned the value of diversity in the U.S., and criticized George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist who is a frequent object of far-right, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and was among the targets of a recent spate of attempted pipe bombings. Earlier this month, King tweeted in support of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s conspiratorial attacks on Soros.

Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) More

King’s increasingly inflammatory rhetoric — which, until now, has prompted little response from Republican leaders — is attracting negative attention in the wake of a mass shooting that left 11 people dead at a synagogue in Pittsburgh this past Saturday.

In an attempt to refute accusations of anti-Semitism following Saturday’s synagogue shooting, King defended his association with groups like the Freedom Party, which has adopted a hardline anti-immigration stance amid efforts to distance itself from its historic Nazi ties.

“If they were in America pushing the platform that they push, they would be Republicans,” he said. That might not be the message the national Republican Party wants to get out just before the election.

While many of his supporters in Iowa’s heavily Republican Fourth Congressional District reportedly remained unfazed by the congressman’s controversial comments and ties to such groups, polls show King’s lead over Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten is rapidly disappearing. A poll published this week by the left-leaning firm Change Research, found King just one percentage point ahead of Scholten, a former minor league baseball player who has significantly out-raised the longstanding incumbent throughout the campaign.

Last week, King lost the support of local Iowa newspaper, the Sioux City Journal, whose editorial board endorsed Scholten after previously backing King in eight congressional elections. “We would prefer King spend less time trying to ‘save’ Western civilization and making a national name for himself as a conservative leader trying to move the nation to the political right,” they wrote. “We would rather he commit to becoming, say, a more influential congressional leader in agriculture.”