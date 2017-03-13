Steve King has a model of the border wall he wants to build to protect our ‘superior civilization’

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is under fire for a series of inflammatory statements he’s made in recent days about protecting our “superior civilization” from immigrants “living in enclaves” and “refusing to assimilate.” But when it comes to curbing immigration, King isn’t all talk. He’s also built a miniature model wall for the southern border and says he’s ready to have his family’s construction company in Iowa start work on the real thing. In a recent interview with Yahoo News, King said he has presented his plans to President Trump and showed off his model to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“I built that model more than 10 years ago because people were saying, ‘We can’t build it. It’s too hard.’ And so I just put the model together,” King explained, adding, “I just put it together piece by piece to show them how easy it is to build a wall.”

The congressman founded King Construction, which does residential and commercial projects, in 1975. It is currently headed by his son, Dave. King has already prepared an estimate for the job in case the government wants to consider giving his family firm the contract.

“I’m not interested in being the construction company that does this, but my little old company has the capability to build a mile of it a day. And so, what I envision is, I want to ask President Trump, ‘How tall do you want it, and you take care of making it beautiful,’” King said. “I have also put together an estimate on this, and it’s sophisticated. It’s like six pages long.”

He further explained that his company has “enough people” for the job.

“We could do it. We’re not asking to do it, but our company, I don’t have to hire an extra man. We’ve got enough people, especially in the wintertime, it’s a little slack and we could build it a mile a day,” he said.

At a mile a day, working 365 days a year, building a 2,000-mile wall would take a little under six years.

King believes the project would “pay for itself” by reducing the need to spend on other border-security measures as well as curbing illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs. He suggested his company could make the wall at whatever height Trump wanted.

“If he wants to have it 14 feet tall, we’ll do that. If he wants it 20, we’ll do that. If he wants it 30, we’ll do that. And I have to adjust the unit prices accordingly, but the design is something I don’t think anybody else has done,” King said. “It’s designed to be built with a footing that’s dug with a trencher and a slip form. So we’ll have, let’s say, a 5-foot-deep or more toe wall in it and a slot in the footing so we can just drop precast panels in that’ll be tongue and groove. Bing, bing, bing, and you just build a wall.”

During last year’s presidential race, King was a staunch supporter of Trump, who has called for building a wall on the southern border. King displayed the model border wall when he met with Kelly in January and tweeted out a picture of the demonstration. He would not discuss Kelly’s thoughts on his model.

“He can answer for his own opinion on that. I won’t represent what he had to say,” King said of the homeland security secretary.

Yahoo News spoke to King about his model border wall when he came to the East Room of the White House on Jan. 31 to watch Trump introduce his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. At the time, King suggested we could follow up with his staff and arrange a videotaped presentation of the model in his office. His staff did not respond to subsequent requests. However, King’s plan for the border is notable in light of the uproar over his recent comments, including a tweet he sent on Sunday in which he expressed support for far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders and declared, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”