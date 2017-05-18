Steve Irwin's Wife Reveals the Real Reason Why She Hasn't Dated Since He Died

From Woman's Day

While Steve Irwin's wife, Terri, has worked hard with her two children to celebrate the Crocodile Hunter's legacy, Australian tabloids won't stop spreading gossip that the widow is dating Australian actor Russell Crowe. But now, Terri is finally putting those rumors to rest by clarifying a few things about her dating life.

The 53-year-old conservationist officially denied that she is dating the Gladiator actor in a recent interview with Access Hollywood. Joined by her daughter, Bindi, Terri said that Russell has been a fierce ally in protecting the family's wildlife preserve in Australia, and that they are just friends. In fact, she hasn't dated anyone since her husband Steve passed away in 2006.

"He's a great guy but absolutely just a dear friend," Terri told Access Hollywood. "The saying goes, when it comes to friends I'd rather have four quarters than a hundred pennies... and he's definitely a quarter."

The mother also explained why she hasn't been romantically involved with anyone over the past 10 years. "I feel a connection still with Steve," she told Access Hollywood. "You know when you take those vows, and say 'we'll be together as long as we both shall live,' I really don't think I would've married if I hadn't met Steve. And he's very special to me and continues to be."

When asked by Access Hollywood if she wanted her mother to date, Bindi said she just wants her mom to be happy.

"Honestly, all I want in life in mom's happiness," said the 18-year-old. "What people sometimes forget is that when you find your soulmate, if you've found that soulmate you really don't want to move on. So mom had her soulmate and mom and dad will always be married and will always be together. I think that's a beautiful thing."

Terri Irwin now works as the owner of the Australia Zoo, where she continues to preserve the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve and cherish Steve's memory.

"And I've got beautiful kids and a lot of wonderful conservation work," she added. "So, I'm lonely for Steve but I'm not a lonely person."

