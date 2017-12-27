Steve Coogan teases details of new Alan Partridge show

From Digital Spy

Unfortunately, Alan Partridge's long-awaited return to the BBC next year won't be for a full series of cracking concepts like Yachting Mishaps or Around The World with Alan Partridge in a Bullnose on the Left.

That crushing disappointment aside, Alan Partridge will finally be saying A-ha to BBC viewers in 2018 once again for the first time in more than a decade, so fans of the one and only Alpha Papa are positively jacked.

The team behind this new series have largely been keeping quiet about its premise, but a few sneaky hints about the currently-untitled show were revealed in Wednesday's BBC Two retrospective Alan Partridge: Why, When, Where, How and Whom?.

Steve Coogan's frequent collaborator Neil Gibbons confirmed that the premise will center around Alan get his "unexpected and undeserved second chance" on telly… after accidentally fatally shooting another man on Knowing Me, Knowing You. (As you do.)

"It's interesting bringing Alan back to the BBC, which is where he was born as a concept," Steve Coogan explained. "The BBC is what Alan always wanted to be, and in making the narrative work in a logical sense, Alan is a creature of the BBC."

Collaborator Rob Gibbons added: "Alan is very excited about this TV chance. He's nervous because he knows how badly he screwed things up last time.

"So, the question is whether he can sink his claws into this job and hold onto it? You've got to doubt it."

Surprisingly, fans have Brexit to thank for the return of Alan! Steve Coogan has revealed that he was inspired to bring Alan back to telly in order make him the faux-face of Brexit.

"It's conceivable, because in this age of Brexit, [the BBC] might think they need to get in touch with the 'Little Englanders' they ignore," he joked.

"Alan would have voted Brexit for sure. Hard Brexit, given the choice. He's a Brexiteer because the Daily Mail told him to be."

In the meantime, feel free to re-live Alan's groundbreaking series Crash Bang Wallop below, you mother!

