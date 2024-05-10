Steve Bannon's conviction for contempt of Congress upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld Steve Bannon's conviction for defying a Jan. 6 House committee subpoena.

In a 20-page ruling Friday, a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed each of Bannon’s four challenges to his conviction as without merit. Judge Bradley Garcia wrote in the ruling:

Bannon, a Trump White House senior aide who has continued to spread election-denying conspiracy theories on his podcast, was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. He was sentenced to four months in prison, but his sentence has been suspended as his appeal proceeded.

Still, Bannon likely won't be reporting to prison right away. He has seven days to ask the full D.C. Circuit to hear his appeal or take his case to the Supreme Court.

Another Trump adviser, Peter Navarro, was sentenced last year to four months in prison after similarly defying a subpoena by the Jan. 6 select committee. Navarro reported to prison in March, having repeatedly appealed his case to the Supreme Court to no avail.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com