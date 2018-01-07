    Steve Bannon Praises Donald Trump Jr., Reaffirms Support for President

    Jill Colvin / AP
    Steve Bannon Praises Donald Trump Jr., Reaffirms Support for President

    /9WASHINGTON) — Steve Bannon is trying to make amends.

    President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist released a statement Sunday reaffirming his support for the commander in chief and praising Trump’s eldest son as “both a patriot and a good man.”

    Bannon infuriated Trump with comments to author Michael Wolff describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

    Bannon said his description was aimed at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who also attended the meeting, and not Trump’s son.

    “I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency,” according to the statement, first obtained by the news site Axios. Bannon said his support for Trump and his agenda was “unwavering.”

    Hours before the statement came out, administration officials used appearances on the Sunday news shows to rally behind Trump and try to undermine Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” which portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

    Chief policy adviser Stephen Miller, in a combative appearance on CNN, described the book as “nothing but a pile of trash through and through.”

    He also criticized Bannon, who is quoted at length by Wolff, saying it was “tragic and unfortunate” that Bannon “would make these grotesque comments so out of touch with reality and obviously so vindictive.”

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who said Trump was “completely fit” to lead the country, said he paused before answering because it was such “a ludicrous question.”

    “These are from people who just have not accepted the fact that President Trump is the United States president and I’m sorry for them in that,” Pompeo told “Fox News Sunday.” He gives Trump his regular intelligence briefings.

    Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said that she is at the White House once a week, and “no one questions the stability of the president.”

    “I’m always amazed at the lengths people will go to, to lie for money and for power. This is like taking it to a whole new low,” she told ABC’s “This Week.”

    To Miller, “the portrayal of the president in the book is so contrary to reality, to the experience of those who work with him.”

    Miller’s interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” quickly grew heated, with Miller criticizing CNN’s coverage and moderator Jake Tapper pressing Miller to answer his questions.

    Tapper abruptly ended the interview, saying: “I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

    Soon after, Trump tweeted: “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

    Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to defend his fitness for office, insisting he is “like, really smart” and, indeed, a “very stable genius.” He pressed the case again on Sunday as he prepared to depart Camp David for the White House.

    “I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author,” he tweeted.

    Wolff’s book draws a derogatory portrait of Trump as an undisciplined man-child who didn’t actually want to win the White House and who spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the telephone to old friends.

    The book also quotes Bannon and other prominent advisers as questioning the president’s competence.

    Chatter about Trump’s mental fitness for office has intensified in recent months on cable news shows and among Democrats in Congress.

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders this past week called such suggestions “disgraceful and laughable.”

    “If he was unfit, he probably wouldn’t be sitting there and wouldn’t have defeated the most qualified group of candidates the Republican Party has ever seen,” she said, calling him “an incredibly strong and good leader.”

    Trump and some aides have attacked Wolff’s credibility, pointing to the fact that the book includes a number of factual errors and denying that the author had as much access as he claimed.

    “He said he interviewed me for three hours in the White House. It didn’t exist, OK? It’s in his imagination,” Trump said Saturday.

    Wolff told NBC on Sunday that “I truly do not want to say the president is a liar,” but that he had indeed spoken with Trump for about three hours during and since the campaign.

    Trump has repeatedly invoked Ronald Reagan, tweeting Sunday that the former president “had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”

    Reagan died in 2004, at age 93, from pneumonia complicated by the Alzheimer’s disease that had progressively clouded his mind. At times when he was president, Reagan seemed forgetful and would lose his train of thought while talking.

    Doctors, however, said Alzheimer’s was not to blame, noting the disease was diagnosed years after he left office. Reagan announced his diagnosis in a letter to the American people in 1994, more than five years after leaving the White House.

    22 reactions
    4% 58% 38%
    Sign in to post a message.
    5 viewing
    • M
      Matt
      Matt
      "Steve Bannon is trying to make amends" - Ha, ha, ha - money does talk, guess he didn't expect to lose all that supporters money he has.
    • G
      Go
      Go
      HAHAHA...this is funny. So the billionaire backers of Bannon pull their support of him and he backpedals like a whiny little coward. Now we know what motivates Stevie and it ain't his commitment to the the conservative cause. Show me the money Steve....just another pay for play swamper
    • A
      Anonymous
      Anonymous
      "I didn't say that, it wasn't me and if I did, I was drunk, PLEASE MASTER TRUMP, you got to believe me, please"
    22
    • Trump Says U.S. 'Not Going To Look Foolish As Long As I'm Here'
      HuffPost

      Trump Says U.S. 'Not Going To Look Foolish As Long As I'm Here'

      President Donald Trump took a break from a Camp David strategy session with top Republicans on Saturday to make some unscheduled comments to reporters. Trump touched on a wide range of topics as he took questions at Camp David. Catch the highlights below.

    • Poverty Lingers in Town Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Wed
      Yahoo View

      Poverty Lingers in Town Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Wed

      A local leader asked police to remove the homeless from the streets of Windsor in time for the nuptials, a request that sparked outrage -- and a digital petition, with 80,000 signatures demanding police leave them alone.

    • Water main break floods terminal, delays flights at New York's JFK Airport
      AccuWeather

      Water main break floods terminal, delays flights at New York's JFK Airport

      A water main break flooded a baggage claim area at New York's JFK International Airport on Sunday afternoon, delaying international fights into Terminal 4 and soaking luggage. Officials were forced to evacuate sections of the terminal, which is one of the major arrival points for international travelers. New York's, JFK airport Terminal 4 has been evacuated due to flooding.

    • 32 Missing After Ships Collide Off China's Coast
      Time

      32 Missing After Ships Collide Off China's Coast

      Chinese authorities dispatched police vessels and three cleaning ships to the scene after the collision, which happened late Saturday. The Panama-registered tanker Sanchi was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal in the East China Sea, 257 kilometers (160 miles) off the coast of Shanghai, China’s Ministry of Transport said. State-run China Central Television reported Sunday evening that the tanker was still floating and burning, and that oil was visible in the water.

    • Jennifer Lopez Gives Stirring Support For Time's Up While Working In Puerto Rico
      HuffPost

      Jennifer Lopez Gives Stirring Support For Time's Up While Working In Puerto Rico

      The star has been in Puerto Rico doing relief work in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria with her significant other, Alex Rodriguez. You know, today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, and a lot of the women, with Times Up, are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment,” Lopez told a cheering crowd. Lopez likened the Time’s Up initiative to what’s going on in Puerto Rico, and the lack of resources the island has received since Hurricane Maria.

    • Mom on son's hazing death: Feels like 'cat clawing at heart'
      Associated Press

      Mom on son's hazing death: Feels like 'cat clawing at heart'

      "I feel like there's a cat clawing and scratching at my heart, hurting me persistently and relentlessly," Deng wrote. The fraternity itself, convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a trial, will also be sentenced. A grand jury said fraternity members at Baruch College, a campus of the City University of New York, physically abused freshman pledge Chun "Michael" Deng, and then tried to cover it up as the 19-year-old lay dying in their rented house in the Poconos.

    • Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor
      AFP

      Air strikes kill at least 17 civilians in Syria rebel enclave: monitor

      Regime and Russian air strikes on a rebel-held enclave near the Syrian capital killed at least 17 civilians on Saturday, a war monitor said. Eastern Ghouta, one of the last remaining opposition strongholds in the country, is the target of near-daily air raids. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday's deadliest strikes had hit the Hammuriyeh district, killing 12 civilians including four children.

    • Planes collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport; passengers safe
      Reuters

      Planes collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport; passengers safe

      Fire and emergency services responded to the collision between the two planes from Sunwing Airlines and Westjet Airlines , which happened at 6:19 p.m. (2319 GMT), the Greater Toronto Airport Authority said in a statement. Calgary-based Westjet said it had unconfirmed reports of "minor injuries" in the incident, but that all 168 passengers and six crew members on board its plane were safe and accounted for.

    • Eight migrants drown as Italian coastguard attempts to rescue first sinking boat of 2018
      The Telegraph

      Eight migrants drown as Italian coastguard attempts to rescue first sinking boat of 2018

      At least eight migrants died and 86 others were rescued Saturday from a smugglers' rubber dinghy after it starting sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the Italian coast guard said. The Italian coast guard, which coordinates rescues in international waters off Libya's coast, said an aircraft on patrol for a European anti-smuggling operation had spotted the dinghy, which was in difficulty Saturday. All eight victims were female, the coastguard said.

    • Report: SEC Probing Kushner Company Role In Visas-For-Money Program
      HuffPost

      Report: SEC Probing Kushner Company Role In Visas-For-Money Program

      As Donald Trump battles to build a wall to keep Mexican immigrants out of the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission is probing the real estate company owned by the family of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and its link to a lucrative federal visa program, The Wall Street Journal reported. The EB-5 visa program provides green cards to immigrants who invest a minimum of $500,000 in certain American businesses. The SEC in May subpoenaed records from Kushner Cos. concerning its links to the program, according to the Journal. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, meanwhile, began to examine company projects funded through the  program.

    • Full Panel: Marijuana Legalization Might Be The One Thing Americans Agree On
      Yahoo View

      Full Panel: Marijuana Legalization Might Be The One Thing Americans Agree On

      David Brooks, Danielle Pletka, Mark Leibovich and Joy Reid join the Meet the Press panel to talk about the fallout from the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to enforce marijuana laws

    • A Police Shootout in Troubled Southern Mexico Has Left 11 People Dead
      Time Magazine Videos

      A Police Shootout in Troubled Southern Mexico Has Left 11 People Dead

      Violent clashes involving gunmen, a community police force and state police killed 11 people in the troubled southern state of Guerrero on Sunday.

    • A U.S. Mountain Was Just The Second-Coldest Place On Earth
      HuffPost

      A U.S. Mountain Was Just The Second-Coldest Place On Earth

      “We basically just start saying it’s stupid cold outside,” Mike Carmon, senior meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory, told The New York Times on Friday. Mount Washington, which is in the White Mountains, sits at 6,288 feet above sea level. Tied for the No. 1 coldest spot on Earth early Saturday were Eureka Nunavut, in Canada, and Jakutsk, Russia.

    • 2018 Golden Globes strike a serious tone
      Yahoo View

      2018 Golden Globes strike a serious tone

      The Golden Globe Awards are typically a loose and boozy affair, a clubby get-together where the Champagne flows, but this year is different.

    • Associated Press

      Egypt's el-Sissi attends Christmas Mass amid tight security

      In a show of solidarity with Egypt's embattled Christians, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi Saturday made a symbolic appearance at an Orthodox Christmas Mass in a new cathedral as tens of thousands of soldiers and police deployed outside churches across the country in anticipation of possible attacks by Islamic militants. In Cairo and across much of the Muslim majority country, soldiers in full combat gear joined the police in protecting churches, most of which are now equipped with metal detectors. Worshippers undergo body searches at church entrances.

    • Syria regime forces push towards Idlib airbase: monitor
      AFP

      Syria regime forces push towards Idlib airbase: monitor

      Syrian regime forces on Sunday seized a strategic town as they pushed towards a jihadist-held airbase in an offensive to reclaim ground in northwestern Idlib province, a monitor said. Government forces backed up by Russian air power are conducting an operation to carve out a foothold in the southeast of the province, the last one that had remained completely beyond regime control. Troops captured Sinjar, the "biggest town in southeast Idlib", from Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate and were within 14 kilometres (9 miles) of the Abu al-Duhur military base, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

    • People rally in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran
      Yahoo News Photo Staff

      People rally in solidarity with anti-government protests in Iran

      Hundreds of Iranians held rallies on Saturday in support of the anti-government protests in Iran, in cities including Washington, D.C., Stockholm, London, Paris and Berlin. About 400 people gathered in central Paris, and several hundred held a rally in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with Iranian flags, drums and banners calling for a change of government.

    • Bail hearing for freed Canadian hostage set for next week
      Reuters

      Bail hearing for freed Canadian hostage set for next week

      A Canadian court on Monday adjourned a bail hearing for former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle, who was arrested late last month on criminal charges including assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement. The charges are for crimes prosecutors said occurred in Canada after Boyle and his family returned to the country last October. Boyle and his wife Caitlan Coleman were kidnapped in October 2012 while backpacking in Afghanistan.

    • It's Not Genius For Trump To Point To Reagan When Defending His Mental Stability
      HuffPost

      It's Not Genius For Trump To Point To Reagan When Defending His Mental Stability

      Trump attacked the media in a tweet Saturday for “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.” The implication is that concerns about Reagan’s mental health in his administration were off the mark. Although White House doctors insisted Reagan was mentally fit, many observers at the time were concerned about his forgetfulness, and some even wondered if he was exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s in office.  Reagan himself even admitted during a televised address on the Iran-Contra scandal that he often had a hard time remembering things, notes The Washington Post. Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1994, five years after he left the White House.

    • Over $150,000 Raised For Roy Moore Accuser After Home Suspiciously Burns Down
      HuffPost

      Over $150,000 Raised For Roy Moore Accuser After Home Suspiciously Burns Down

      A GoFundMe page has raised over $150,000 to support one of Republican judge Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct accusers after her house suspiciously burned down last week. Tina Johnson, who was at work Tuesday when her home in Gadsden, Alabama, caught fire, told AL.com that she was incredibly grateful for the donations. Johnson is one of several women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, who lost to Democrat Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race last month.