Steve Bannon ordered to prison while he challenges his conviction for defying Jan. 6 committee

A federal judge has ordered Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, to report to prison by July 1 for his conviction for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, previously paused Bannon’s four-month sentence while he appealed his conviction. But on Thursday, Nichols ruled that the original reasons for the postponement no longer apply because a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled strongly and unanimously last month against Bannon’s position.

Bannon intends to continue appealing the case to the full bench of the D.C. Circuit and the Supreme Court. But unless one of those courts steps in to block Nichols’ decision, Bannon is unlikely to be able to stave off prison in the meantime.

Bannon was convicted in July 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for stonewalling a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“I do not believe that the original basis for my stay of Mr. Bannon’s sentence exists anymore,” Nichols said from the bench of the federal district courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Bannon was flanked by his lawyers David Schoen — who once represented Trump in his impeachment proceedings after Jan. 6 — and Evan Corcoran, who is a key witness in the criminal case against Trump in Florida, where Trump is accused of hoarding classified documents after he left the White House.

Bannon is the second former Trump White House adviser headed to prison for defying the Jan. 6 committee. Peter Navarro, a former Trump trade adviser, is currently serving a four-month sentence in Miami for blowing off a subpoena from the panel. The appeals court’s rejection of Navarro’s bid to stay out of jail was a key factor in Nichols’ decision to revoke Bannon’s bail.

Nichols also said his decision was based on the appeals court’s full-throated ruling in Bannon’s own case, which sharply rejected the key issues that Nichols once said might cause the appeals court to revisit the conviction.

“We’re going to go all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to,” Bannon said after Nichols’ decision. “There’s not a prison built or jail built that will shut me up.”

Schoen called on Speaker Mike Johnson to formally declare the Jan. 6 committee’s previous subpoenas invalid, contending this would add legal weight to Bannon’s appeal.