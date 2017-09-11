Steve Bannon’s Long Struggle With the Catholic Church

Steve Bannon did not hold back in his 60 Minutes interview, broadcast Sunday on CBS News, taking potshots at various targets including the Republican establishment, Jared Kushner, and the Catholic Church.

For seasoned Bannon watchers, the last target is both surprising and unsurprising. Bannon, who hails from an Irish Roman Catholic background, has powerful allies in the church. But at the same time, he has looked increasingly at odds with the stance taken on social issues by Catholic bishops, particularly under Pope Francis.

When questioned about the opposition expressed by some U.S. bishops to President Trump’s decision to rescind immigration protections afforded under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Bannon accused the church of supporting immigration for economic reasons and because “they need illegal aliens to fill the churches.”

Bannon’s comments prompted an angry response from senior Catholic bishops in the United States, who dismissed the remarks as “preposterous” and claimed the Bible required Catholics to look out for immigrants.

Here’s a short history of Bannon’s long struggle with the Catholic church.

Coming home to the Catholic Church

Bannon was raised in a “blue-collar, Irish Catholic, pro-Kennedy, pro-union family of Democrats,” as he told Bloomberg News in 2015. He attended Catholic schools and went to Mass with his family as a child, but later flirted with various world religions while serving in the Navy. This included a period of practicing Buddhism, according to Joshua Green, who has written a biography of Bannon.

Bannon eventually returned to his Catholic faith, and Green told the Washington Post that he believes the former White House strategist’s worldview is significantly informed by his religious faith. In particular, Green said that Bannon is “captivated by this idea that the world is in decline,” which is partially rooted “in some medieval variant of Catholicism.”

Breitbart’s Bureau in Rome

Bannon became Breitbart News’ executive editor in 2012 and, two years later, decided to set up a permanent bureau in Rome, the Italian capital and heart of the Roman Catholic Church. Bannon chose Thomas D. Williams, a former Catholic priest, to lead Breitbart’s coverage from Rome; Williams regularly writes about church affairs and Pope Francis, an unpopular figure with Breitbart’s readership.

In summer 2014, Bannon also gave a talk via Skype at a conference held in the Vatican and hosted by the Human Dignity Institute, a conservative think tank that says its mission is to defend “the Judeo-Christian foundations of Western civilization.” In the speech, Bannon lamented a “crisis both of our church” and Western capitalism in general and called upon believers to fight against the “new barbarity” of “Islamic fascism” and global financial elites.

Bannon’s Ties to Pope Francis’s Critics

During the 2014 double canonization of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II, Bannon broadcast his Breitbart radio show from the Vatican. During that visit he held a meeting with Cardinal Raymond Burke, a conservative American cardinal. Burke has been characterized in the media as Francis’s arch-opponent in the Vatican, clashing with the Argentinian pope to the degree that Burke had to clarify that he had not accused Francis of heresy.