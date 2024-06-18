Steve Bannon gets bad news: Former Trump adviser won't be spending his prison time at "Club Fed"

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon won’t be serving time at a minimum-security prison camp known as “Club Fed,” as he expected, CNN reported.

Bannon, podcast host and Trump devotee, was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022 after he failed to provide documents and testimony to the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last week, a judge ordered Bannon to report to prison for a four-month sentence by July 1.

Instead of serving time at a minimum-security “Club Fed,” which only houses non-violent prisoners, Bannon will serve his sentence at a low-security facility, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

“So, he’s behind ‘The Wall,’ is what they call it. It’s different than a camp. It has more confines for the inmates that are kept there,” said Katelyn Polantz, the CNN reporter who broke the story and appeared on CNN’s Out Front.

The Federal Correctional Institution houses more than 1,000 male prisoners, some of whom may be violent offenders.

Bannon isn’t eligible for a minimum-security facility because he still has a pending criminal case against him where he is accused of defrauding donors in a fundraising campaign for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He is expected to go to trial in New York in September.

If he is still serving his federal sentence while his state trial proceedings take place, he may be transferred to Rikers Island, one of the country’s most notorious jails, Polantz added.