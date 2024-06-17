Steve Bannon Exposes Trump’s Chilling Top Revenge List

Steve Bannon is naming names and specifics on Donald Trump’s anticipated “retribution” list.

Speaking at a Turning Point Action convention on Saturday, the former Trump adviser and soon-to-be incarcerated criminal dropped that Trump will be targeting the Justice Department’s powers that be, should he return to the White House after November.

“We’re coming after Lisa Monaco, Merrick Garland, the senior members of DOJ that are prosecuting President Trump,” Bannon told the crowd. “Jack Smith. And this is not about vengeance. This is not about revenge. This is not about retribution. This is about saving this republic! We’re gonna use the Constitution and the rule of law to go after you and hold you accountable.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Bannon urged a cheering crowd to “give it all on the battlefield” between now and Election Day, and posited that a Trump win in November would either be “victory or death.”

Legal analysts were alarmed by Bannon’s violent rhetoric and described his motivations as “chilling.”

“The career ranks at DOJ, the people who do their jobs day in and day out and are committed to the Constitution, those folks aren’t legitimate targets for retribution,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC. “And I think it’s chilling to hear what’s going on here. This is payback for Donald Trump being held accountable.”

Bannon was sentenced to prison more than a year and a half ago, but he has remained free this whole time to spew disinformation and hatred online. Earlier this month, the far-right conspiracy theorist was ordered to submit to federal prison on July 1, when he will begin his four-month sentence for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena during the January 6 House select committee hearings.