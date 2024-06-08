Steuben DA: 'No basis' for charges after investigation involving Hornell police chief

The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office closed an investigation into an "incident" involving Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray this week, finding no basis for criminal charges, DA Brooks Baker said Friday.

According to Baker, Hornell police self-reported an unspecified incident involving Murray, the long-time chief of police, about a month ago.

The nature of the incident has not been officially disclosed and Murray did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.

After being notified by Murray of the matter, Mayor John Buckley and the Hornell Board of Public Safety asked the District Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent investigation.

The probe by District Attorney investigators lasted approximately three weeks.

“We interviewed everybody involved, including the police chief, who was very cooperative,” Baker said. "We reviewed body cam (footage), videotape from the Hornell PD and all of their records.”

Baker said his office also looked into complaints that were made anonymously.

“In the end, it was determined there was no basis for further investigation or any criminal charges and we closed the investigation on our front," Baker said.

Baker declined to go into specifics about what happened at the police station to spur the inquiry.

“Given the fact that (the investigation) is closed, all I am prepared to say is that the police department, through the mayor, self-reported an incident, we investigated the incident and found that it was non-criminal,” said the DA.

Baker said his office sent its investigative report, including summaries of every interview, to city officials on Thursday.

Buckley said there has been no change to Murray’s job status “as there is no evidence that indicates the incident rises to the level of criminality.”

“We are unable to comment further at this time as the Board of Public Safety is in the process of reviewing the facts surrounding the incident," Buckley said.

