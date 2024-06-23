Steuben County villages to improve water quality with state funding

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Three villages in Steuben County will be getting a total of $16.5 million in financing and grants through New York State to improve their water quality.

“Access to clean, safe water is crucial to building vibrant and healthy communities throughout New York,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “New York State is providing major financial assistance to ensure our communities can invest in their water infrastructure to protect our vital natural resources, while reducing costs and making these projects affordable for the ratepayers who rely on them for safe drinking water.”

According to Governor Hochul’s Office, the Environmental Facilities Corporation‘s board of directors approved more than $300 million in financial assistance for 20 clean water and drinking water projects across the state. This approval gives municipalities access to low-cost financing previously announced grants so they can begin water and sewer infrastructure projects. The villages of Bath, Painted Post, and Canisteo are among the municipalities that will soon start improving the water quality in their communities thanks to the recently announced funding.

The funding for these projects is from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), New York State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) grant program, and State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The WIIA grants have previously been announced. The financing is through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF).

The Village of Bath is getting $6 million in market-rate DWSRF financing and $3 million from a WIIA grant for a drinking water project. With this funding, the village will install about 18,000 feet of new water main and related equipment along State Route 54 and State Route 415.

Canisteo and Painted Post will both use their financing and grants for clean water projects. The Village of Canisteo is receiving $3,302,250 interest-free financing, $1 million market-rate CWSRF financing, and a $1,097,750 WIIA grant to plan, design, and construct wastewater treatment plant improvements that are expected to improve that Canisteo River’s water quality. The Village of Painted Post is receiving $1,436,877 interest-free financing, $455,206 market-rate CWSRF financing, and a $207,917 WIIA grant for a similar project that will protect the water quality in the Chemung River.

