Steuben County Town Justice Julie Kuck charged with Leandra's Law DWI

Lindley Town Justice Julie M. Kuck was charged Friday, June 14, with Leandra’s Law Driving While Intoxicated following a traffic stop in the Town of Erwin.

According to New York State Police, Kuck, 39, was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. on June 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, both misdemeanors, and aggravated DWI via Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving her vehicle intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle, a felony.

Officials in the Steuben County Town of Lindley could not be reached for comment.

More: When will Steuben County Habitat for Humanity ReStore reopen after fire? Here's the latest.

Kuck was released on her own recognizance and will appear in Erwin Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Julie Kuck, Lindley Town Justice, charged with Leandra's Law DWI