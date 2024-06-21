Steuben County Town Justice Julie Kuck charged with Leandra's Law DWI

Jeff Smith, Corning Leader
Lindley Town Justice Julie M. Kuck was charged Friday, June 14, with Leandra’s Law Driving While Intoxicated following a traffic stop in the Town of Erwin.

According to New York State Police, Kuck, 39, was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. on June 14 and charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, both misdemeanors, and aggravated DWI via Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving her vehicle intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle, a felony.

Officials in the Steuben County Town of Lindley could not be reached for comment.

Kuck was released on her own recognizance and will appear in Erwin Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.

