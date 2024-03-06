Steuben County recognizes ‘No More Week’

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – March 4-10, 2024 is No More Week across the world.

Members of Steuben County law enforcement and other community members came together at the Steuben County V.F.W. to discuss domestic and sexual violence awareness.

“No more week is about domestic and sexual assault violence. It was started in 2013 to bring awareness globally to the community and have people step forward if they see something or see something and bring it to law enforcement,” said Elizabeth Covert, Crimes Victim Advocate for Arbor Development.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says discussions like these help bring communities closer.

“The sharing of information is very beneficial to all public safety partners in this because when we have these discussions we not only share information with our other policing partners but also advocates. and with those folks that are also providing services to those in need. We’re involved in so much, not only the investigation of domestic incidents, but also the Children’s Advocacy Center here in Steuben County that I believe did 300 investigations of sexual assault last year alone,” said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

It’s also about preventing incidents from happening.

“Today is just bringing all local law enforcement in Steuben County together for us to just have a conversation about what is out there in dealing with as far as sexual assault goes and what can we do to help prevent and help the victims,” said Covert.

“So, it’s important to get the word out there and important that we’re all working together as a team towards the hopeful end of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Allard.

