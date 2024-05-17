Steuben County pastor sentenced to jail time on incest charge

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A pastor in Steuben County was sentenced to six months in jail followed by 10 years probation after a conviction in February.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Nathan E. Cooper was sentenced on Thursday, May 16, for the charge of incest in the third degree, a class E felony.

The document states that Cooper is a church pastor in Steuben County, saying that during the trial his lawyer quoted scripture and religious precedent attempting to persuade the court to get a lesser sentence and strike certain provisions of the terms and conditions of Cooper’s probation.

Elmira gunshot calls down 33% so far this year

The judge overlooking Cooper’s trial rejected the arguments and sentenced him to the agreed plea deal set at his conviction.

Cooper is set to serve six months in the Schuyler County Jail followed by 10 years of probation, with a 10-year protection order issued for the victim against Cooper.

Cooper was also deemed a sex offender for Sex Offender Registration purposes and a hearing to determine his sex offender level is scheduled for June.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.