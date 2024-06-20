On steps of Phoenix Police Department, community groups demand reform

The Department of Justice should investigate the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Mayor Kate Gallego should resign. Phoenix officials should acknowledge the harm caused by Phoenix police.

Over a dozen community organizers, police violence victims and community leaders gathered Thursday on the scorching cement steps of the Phoenix Police Headquarters to react publicly to the Justice Department's investigation into the Phoenix Police Department and the city's muted response to its findings.

"The city could start with an apology, they could just acknowledge, they could just say 'I'm sorry, we failed, we take accountability, we will do better,'" said Rebecca Denis, the family justice organizer for Poder in Action, a community organization that for years raised alarm about the Police Department. "That doesn't repair the harm. That doesn't even come close to what they should be doing. But they can start with an apology."

Supporters with Black Lives Matter Phoenix, Mass Liberation and Poder in Action hold signs during a news conference in front of police headquarters about the recently released Justice Department report on the Phoenix Police Department on June 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

In its report released last week, the Justice Department found that Phoenix police used excessive force, discriminated against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, restricted protesters' rights, violated the rights of people living on the street, responded inappropriately to people with behavioral disabilities and failed to adjust its policing methods when interacting with children.

Black Lives Matter Phoenix, Mass Liberation and Poder in Action representatives said that the report did not reveal anything new and that community members have been exposing the police department's violence, racism and corruption for years without any response from City Hall.

"It was our smoke that they saw from Washington that led them to step foot right here in this city," said Khiry Wilson, who was wrongly charged with a crime for participating in a protest in 2020.

Supporters with Black Lives Matter Phoenix, Mass Liberation and Poder in Action hold signs during a news conference in front of police headquarters about the recently released Justice Department report on the Phoenix Police Department on June 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Wilson and others said they believed that the Justice Department failed protesters by not also investigating the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for colluding with police to trump up charges against people expressing themselves within the bounds of the Constitution.

Wilson was not the only speaker who recognized their own experience with Phoenix police in the Justice Department report.

Roland Harris said he felt conflicted by his son's story being used by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in her briefing about the Justice Department report. His son, Jacob Harris, was fatally shot by Phoenix police five years ago. He was 19 years old when he was killed.

Supporters with Black Lives Matter Phoenix, Mass Liberation and Poder in Action hold signs during a news conference in front of police headquarters about the recently released Justice Department report on the Phoenix Police Department on June 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

"For you to use my son's murder as an example of what the violations that these police have done to this community and still have these police officers still be police officers," said Harris, who appreciated his family's loss was recognized but expressed disappointed by the lack of action after his son's death. "There is no accountability and there continues to be no accountability."

Harris and several other speakers called for Gallego's resignation, hanging continuing policing problems on her time leading the city, which began in 2019.

Gallego did not comment on calls for her resignation or an apology. Instead, she offered a statement through spokesperson Arielle Devorah.

“The mayor fundamentally disagrees with organizations that actively advocate for abolishing and defunding the police, and believes cities thrive when law enforcement has the resources it needs to serve its community and keep families safe. That’s why she has worked since day one on instituting meaningful policies and reforms that both support our officers and help foster public trust," Devorah's statement read.

Mimi Gebremariam with Black Lives Matter Phoenix speaks during a news conference in front of police headquarters about the recently released Justice Department report on the Phoenix Police Department on June 20, 2024, in Phoenix.

Harris criticized Gallego's recent TV interview, where she mentioned starting listening sessions with the community in response to the Justice Department report.

"You sit here and you say that you're gonna have meetings with this community again. Five years ago, you had a meeting at Pilgrim Rest Church and you said that you promised the community that you would have meetings and make changes. Nothing's been done. So what's gonna change now," Harris said.

For decades, nothing has changed as Phoenix continues to entrench policing rather than uproot police action as a failed strategy for public safety, Denis said.

Denis and other community members would like to see more investment in programs that reduce police response, such as housing, health care and community resources. Poder in Action, she said, has already produced a budget proposal for Phoenix that prioritizes interventions that do not involve police.

Right now, the city "is far more concerned with how the police departments and police officers are impacted by this report than the people that it names that are actually harmed," Denis said.

