Stepping aside brings 'mixed emotions' for Country Squire owner

CHAMPAIGN — Kevin Buskirk's career at Country Squire Cleaners had a humble beginning in 1975; his first position was as janitor. He later moved on to customer service and management positions before buying the business in 2007.

And now, after nearly 50 years, Buskirk is walking away as Country Squire merges with Starcrest Cleaners and closes its location at 1805 W. Springfield Ave.

"I decided it finally was time to let go," he said.

In discussing the details of the deal, Buskirk said that Starcrest bought his customer base but does not plan to buy his equipment or use his shop. They plan to close the Country Squire location by the end of the day on March 16 and transfer operations to their nearby shop at 202 S. Country Fair Drive, he added.

In addition to stores in Illinois, the chain also has locations in Indiana, Missouri and Nebraska.

"Basically, all of the people that work there came over to work for our company," said Starcrest managing partner Tony Everett. He described the deal as a merger, rather than a buyout or one store putting the other out of business.

He added that they "always look forward to serving the community."

While Buskirk may be leaving the dry cleaning business, he's not planning to retire just yet. Instead, he will continue to work at a business he started with his oldest grandson last year: "Build 'Em Buskirk." Their services include building decks and fences.

Buskirk said he has "mixed emotions" about leaving the dry cleaning business. On the one hand, it was hard to walk away after 49 years and share the news with staff, including his daughter. He'll also miss the store's customers.

On the other hand, he said that the business has lost money 47 out of the 48 months since the pandemic began.

"When you had a $1 million business and it dropped down to $100,000 in one year, it's kind of hard to rebound," he said.