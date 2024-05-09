Stephensville man charged with 2nd degree murder after heated altercation

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A Stephensville man was arrested after a physical altercation that led to someone’s death.

On May 4, around 5:45 p.m., the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a business at the 3100 block of Highway 70 in Stephensville. They learned two people engaged in a heated altercation and one of the individuals sustained injuries and was sent to the hospital.

After an arrest warrant was issued for 49- year-old Chad Gros for a second degree battery charge, he turned himself into the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 8. Authorities said the victim also died on May 8 from the injuries from the altercation.

Gros’ charges were upgraded to second degree murder.

